Skoda To Launch The Kushaq Monte Carlo On May 9

Published On Apr 15, 2022 12:30 PM By Rohit for Skoda Kushaq

Will likely be priced at a premium of Rs 50,000 over the current top-spec Style variant

To be based on the top-spec Style trim.

Will get blacked-out ORVM housings, roof rails, and grille surround.

Will be offered with an all-black cabin with a black-red seat upholstery.

Will get a fully digital driver’s display, ventilated seats, and a 10-inch touchscreen.

Expected to be powered by the SUV’s 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine.

The Skoda Kushaq is all set to get the Monte Carlo treatment on May 9. Based on the outgoing top-spec Style variant, it will become the new range-topping trim, and will pack sportier styling and additional features.

With the Monte Carlo variant, the Kushaq will sport a bunch of cosmetic enhancements, including blacked-out ORVM housings, roof rails, grille surround, ‘Monte Carlo’ badges, and a new set of alloy wheels.

The Kushaq Monte Carlo will also get an all-black cabin layout, with red inserts on the dashboard, doors, and centre console. It will also come with a black-red seat upholstery with ‘Monte Carlo’ inscribed on the headrests.

The biggest addition, in terms of features, will be the inclusion of the Slavia’s fully digital driver’s display. Other features on board will include a single-pane sunroof, ventilated front seats, a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system, and wireless phone charging. Its safety net will consist of up to six airbags, hill-hold control, electronic stability control, and a tyre pressure monitoring system.

We believe Skoda could offer the Kushaq Monte Carlo only with the bigger 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine (150PS/250Nm), with both 6-speed MT and 7-speed DCT (dual-clutch automatic) options. The carmaker has provided the SUV’s lower variants with a 1-litre turbocharged unit (115PS/178Nm), coupled with either a 6-speed MT or a 6-speed automatic.

Skoda could price the Monte Carlo trim at a premium of Rs 50,000 over the Kushaq’s top-spec Style variant. For reference, the SUV is currently priced between Rs 10.99 lakh and Rs 18.19 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). It competes with the MG Astor, Volkswagen Taigun, Nissan Kicks, Hyundai Creta, Maruti Suzuki S-Cross, and Kia Seltos.

Read More on : Kushaq on road price