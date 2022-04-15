New Maruti Ertiga Launched, Prices Start At Rs 8.35 Lakh

Modified On Apr 15, 2022 01:14 PM By Sonny for Maruti Ertiga

Its biggest change is the new engine with a new 6-speed automatic transmission with paddle shifters

Prices for the new Ertiga range from Rs 8.35 lakh to Rs 12.79 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

The premium for the mid-spec variants is a bit steep with over a lakh jump for the top variants.

Introduces AT option to Zxi Plus trim and CNG option to Zxi variant

Expands safety equipment to include four airbags, ESP and hill hold assist for higher trims.

New-gen 1.5-litre petrol engine has slightly lower performance with 103PS and 137Nm.

The updated Maruti Ertiga has been launched in a rather subtle manner and the prices are now out. It gets minor cosmetic changes, a host of new features and a new powertrain. The updates have added a premium to the MPV and the variant-wise pricing for the new Ertiga is as follows:

Variant Ertiga 2022 Old Ertiga Difference Lxi Rs 8.35 lakh Rs 8.13 lakh Rs 22,000 Vxi Rs 9.49 lakh Rs 8.93 lakh Rs 56,000 Vxi AT Rs 10.99 lakh Rs 10.13 lakh Rs 86,000 Zxi Rs 10.59 lakh Rs 9.66 lakh Rs 93,000 Zxi AT Rs 12.09 lakh Rs 10.86 lakh Rs 1.23 lakh Zxi Plus Rs 11.29 lakh Rs 10.14 lakh Rs 1.09 lakh Zxi Plus AT Rs 12.79 lakh N.A. - Vxi CNG Rs 10.44 lakh Rs 9.88 lakh Rs 56,000 Zxi CNG Rs 11.54 lakh N.A.

All prices are ex-showroom, Delhi

The price jump for the base and one-above-base variants seems quite reasonable while the premium for the other variants feels quite steep. The biggest increase is for the Zxi automatic at Rs 1.23 lakh. Maruti has also added two new variants to the Ertiga with an automatic option for the Zxi Plus and a CNG option for the Zxi trim.

Maruti now offers the Ertiga with a new-gen 1.5-litre Dual Jet, Dual VVT petrol engine with mild-hybrid tech. Bucking the market’s expectations, the new engine’s power has dropped by 2PS to 103PS while torque has been slightly lowered to 137Nm. The engine continues to be mated with a 5-speed manual and gets a new 6-speed torque converter automatic option with paddle shifters. The claimed fuel efficiency for the petrol-manual stands at 20.51kmpl, 20.3 kmpl for the petrol-AT, while the CNG promises 26.11kmpl.

The Ertiga has upped its safety equipment and is now available with four airbags in the top-spec ZXi+ trim, hill hold assist and electronic stability control (ESP). It continues to be offered with a 7-inch touchscreen display but gets the new Maruti SmartPlay Pro infotainment system that can be accessed via voice command. This system also features in-built Suzuki Connect and it is compatible with Amazon Alexa. Its remote functions include door locks, headlights, and operating the climate controls in the automatic variants. Other new features for the updated MPV include cruise control and auto headlights.

The minor visual distinctions for the new Ertiga are the new grille and the new alloy wheels. It also gets two new exterior colours: Splendid Silver and Dignity Brown. Inside the cabin, there is a new metallic teak-wooden finish on the dashboard, and refreshed dual-tone fabric upholstery. The Ertiga’s second-row comes with one-touch recline and slide for accessing the third row of seats.

The closest rival to the updated Maruti Ertiga is the Kia Carens while the XL6 remains its more premium alternative.

