Modified On Apr 11, 2022 01:58 PM By Tarun for Hyundai Venue 2022

It will debut alongside the facelifted Venue this year

The Venue N Line has been spotted in India for the first time.

Seen with new alloy wheels, a revised LED tail lamp design, and dual exhaust muffler.

Will be based on the facelifted model but with additional ‘N Line’ exclusive visual elements.

Will use the 120PS 1-litre turbo-petrol engine with 6-speed manual, iMT, and 7-speed DCT.

Should receive a sportier suspension and steering wheel setup like the i20 N Line.

The Hyundai Venue N Line has been spied testing in India for the first time; looks like the subcompact SUV next in line to receive the N Line treatment. For reference, Hyundai offers sportier variants of its regular cars under the ‘N Line’ branding, while hardcore performance-focused model gets N badge.

While the test mule remains camouflaged, we can see the dual-exhaust muffler, which should mainly differentiate the N line and the regular model. It will further get its distinctive styling elements like red accents all around, exclusive alloy wheels, and the ‘N Line’ badging similar to what we see in the i20 N Line.

The Venue N Line will be based on the facelifted model, which is going to launch soon in India. The facelifted Venue has already been spotted in India as well and it will get some major styling upgrades.

Going by the spy shots, the Venue will sport a new Tucson-inspired front grille, tweaked bumpers, new alloy wheels, and a redesigned rear profile. The Venue N Line will get all these changes along with the N Line exclusive visual elements.

The Venue N Line’s cabin is also expected to receive elements such as an all-black cabin, red inserts over the dashboard and central console, and aluminium pedals. As for the facelifted Venue, it’s expected to gain features such as a larger 10.25-inch touchscreen system, Bose sound system, and ventilated front seats.

The Hyundai Venue N Line will use the regular model’s 120PS 1-litre turbo-petrol engine also seen on the i20 N Line. Similar to the hatchback, the SUV could get a tweaked suspension, sportier steering wheel setup, and some minor tuning to the engine and exhaust. The Venue’s turbo-petrol unit is currently offered with a 6-speed manual, a 6-speed iMT (clutchless manual), and a 7-speed DCT (dual clutch auto). The iMT and DCT are expected to feature on the N Line.

The Venue N Line will demand an additional premium over the regular model’s range-topping variants. The subcompact SUV rivals the Renault Kiger , Nissan Magnite , Tata Nexon , Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza , Toyota Urban Cruiser , Kia Sonet , and Mahindra XUV300 .

