Fisker Confirms Hyderabad As Its Indian Headquarters

The initial hub is meant to pave the way for Fisker to launch its upcoming EVs in India

Fisker Inc. has set up its Indian operations under the name Fisker Vigyan India.

It will set up its initial base, that will primarily act as a technological hub, in Hyderabad.

Local hiring for the Fisker’s Indian headquarters is already underway.

The carmaker intends to locally manufacture its mass-market EVs in India: Ocean and PEAR.

Fisker Inc. has announced that it is establishing its Indian headquarters in Hyderabad with the local company being called Fisker Vigyan India Pvt Ltd. It is only an initial base that will primarily act as a technological hub for the American EV manufacturer.

As of now, Fisker’s operations in India will focus on using the Hyderabad base as a technological hub. It will focus on software development, machine learning, data analytics, and virtual vehicle development support functions. The Indian HQ will work alongside Fisker’s offices in California, USA.

"In the global race for leading technical talent, we see our new operation in Hyderabad as a major strategic advantage," Fisker Chairman and CEO Henrik Fisker said. "I would also like to thank the State of Telangana for their support and enabling us to make a fast start as we set up our initial operations.. We are excited to tap into the growing talent pool in India."

The company has already started local hiring for the base in Hyderabad and sees the potential of creating 200 jobs in India. Fisker currently has a global team of 450 employees and expects that number to grow to 800 by the end of 2022.

The two key models Fisker aims to sell and make in India in partnership with Foxconn are the Ocean electric SUV and the PEAR. Both are meant to be affordable yet premium EVs with a minimum range of around 400km. The Ocean SUV recently made its production-spec debut with both single- and dual-motor setups. It will make its market premiere in the USA before being offered in other countries. Meanwhile, the PEAR is expected to make its debut in 2023.

“Our talent pool in India will help us pave the way for the launch of Fisker Ocean and Fisker PEAR in India”, added Fisker.