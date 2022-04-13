Facelifted Maruti Ertiga And XL6 Variants And Colours Out

Modified On Apr 13, 2022 02:59 PM By Rohit for Maruti XL6 2022

The MPV duo will continue to be sold in the same trims as before, and in a near-similar colour palette

Maruti will launch the updated Ertiga and XL6 soon (the latter on April 21).

Bookings for both MPVs are underway for Rs 11,000.

The 2022 Ertiga will be offered in four trims: LXi, VXi, ZXi, and ZXi+.

Maruti to sell the facelifted XL6 in two trims: Zeta and Alpha.

Common shades between the two are red, silver, grey, white, and blue.

To share the latest 1.5-litre petrol engine with DualJet and mild-hybrid tech with a new 6-speed AT option.

Expect them to be priced at a premium over their pre-facelift models.

Maruti is set to launch the facelifted XL6 and Ertiga soon (XL6’s launch confirmed for April 21). Now, ahead of the price announcement, the carmaker has revealed the variant and colour options of both the updated MPVs. Bookings are already open at the two models’ Arena and NEXA dealerships for Rs 11,000.

The 2022 Ertiga will continue to be sold in four trims: LXi, VXi, ZXi, and ZXi+ while the XL6 will carry on with its two broad trims: Zeta and Alpha. Maruti will even offer the former with two CNG variants: VXi and ZXi (new).

Here’s a look at the colour options of the two models:

Facelifted Ertiga- Splendid Silver, Magma Grey, Pearl Metallic Arctic White, Pearl Metallic Dignity Brown (new), Prime Oxford Blue, and Auburn Red.

Facelifted XL6- NEXA Blue (Celestial), Brave Khaki, Opulent Red, Grandeur Grey, Splendid Silver, and Arctic White.

As you can see, the names of certain colours have changed but the palette remains the same (in case of the XL6). So, expect them to have slightly different finishes from the pre-facelift models.

Both the facelifted MPVs will get revised headlight and taillights, along with a new design for their grille and alloy wheels. Expect Maruti to provide them with a new cabin colour and a new upholstery as well.

Maruti will offer the facelifted Ertiga with cruise control, paddle shifters, and the latest 7-inch touchscreen system with connected car tech (telematics). The 2022 XL6, on the other hand, will get the same unit but with a 360-degree camera from the new Baleno. Both MPVs should also be equipped with up to six airbags as well.

Both will be provided with the latest version of their existing 1.5-litre petrol engine, now with DualJet and mild-hybrid technology. We expect its power figures to step up with this upgrade. Transmission options will be a 5-speed manual transmission as standard and a new 6-speed torque converter unit instead of the erstwhile 4-speed AT.

The facelifted Ertiga and XL6 are expected to command a premium over their pre-facelift versions (priced from Rs 8.12 lakh to Rs 10.85 lakh and Rs 10.14 lakh to Rs 12.02 lakh ex-showroom Delhi). They will continue to go up against each other while also taking on the Kia Carens.

