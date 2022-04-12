Published On Apr 12, 2022 01:01 PM By Tarun for Toyota Hilux

Note that the deliveries are of the first batch as Toyota is yet to resume bookings for the second batch

It’s priced from Rs 34 lakh to Rs 36.80 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

Available in STD and High variants with 4WD as standard.

Uses the Fortuner’s 204PS 2.8-litre diesel engine, paired with 6-speed manual and automatic.

Gets a low-range transfer case, electronic differential lock, and automatic limited-slip differential.

Toyota has started delivering the first batch of the Hilux pickup truck to customers across the country. It’s priced from Rs 34 lakh to Rs 36.80 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). Official bookings for the second batch are yet to resume after they were temporarily halted back in March.

The Toyota Hilux is available in STD and High variants with 4WD as standard for both. It’s offered with a 204PS 2.8-litre diesel engine, paired with 6-speed manual and automatic transmissions. It shares its underpinnings with the Fortuner and Innova, using the former’s engine.

The Hilux’s off-roading highlights include a low-range transfer gearbox, electronic differential lock, automatic limited-slip differential, hill descent control and a water wading depth of 700mm.

It features full LED lighting, an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, dual-zone climate control, 60:40 rear split seats, seven airbags, hill assist control, front and rear parking sensors, and a rear parking camera.

The Toyota Hilux finds competition in the only other pickup in India: the Isuzu D-Max V-Cross. The Toyota is however more premium and costlier than the Isuzu.

