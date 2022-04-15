Renault Kwid EV Launched In Brazil At Around Rs 23.20 Lakh

Published On Apr 15, 2022 06:12 PM By Rohit for Renault KWID

The Brazil-spec Kwid EV gets a claimed range of up to 298km

Renault sells the Kwid EV as the Dacia Spring in European markets.

It gets EV-specific design details including a closed grille and instrument cluster.

Its safety kit consists of six airbags, hill-start assist, and tyre pressure monitoring.

Features a 7-inch touchscreen, voice recognition, and manual AC.

Renault has provided it with a 26.8kWh battery pack and a 65PS electric motor.

Supports both AC and DC charging with a 15 to 80 percent top-up time of 40 minutes (DC).

After being spied recently, the Renault Kwid E-TECH has been launched in Brazil priced at around Rs 23.20 lakh (ex-showroom). It is the entry-level EV in Renault’s lineup and is sold as the Dacia Spring in Europe.

While the Kwid EV’s design remains largely unchanged from the standard model, it does have some differences including an EV-specific closed grille (with two chrome strips below the logo), E-TECH badges, and alloy wheels. The Brazil-spec Kwid EV is available in three shades: Noronha Green, Glacier Polar White, and Diamond Silver.

The major differences between the Kwid EV and the regular model inside are the EV-specific instrument cluster and the four-spoke steering wheel in the former. It even gets the same circular gear selector like the India-spec Kwid.

Renault has equipped the Kwid E-TECH with a 7-inch touchscreen system, all power windows, manual AC, and voice recognition. Its safety kit includes ABS with brake assist, hill-start assist, electronic stability control, six airbags, and tyre pressure monitoring.

Renault has equipped the Kwid E-TECH with a 26.8kWh battery pack with a 65PS electric motor. In Eco mode, it pushes out 44PS to optimise battery life. The electric hatchback can go from 0-50kmph in 4.1 seconds.

The Kwid EV’s light weight (977kg) has led to a claimed range of 265km in mixed cycle and 298km in urban trips (as per Brazilian standards). The Kwid EV also comes with regenerative braking which charges its batteries. Renault’s electric hatch can be charged with a 7kW wallbox charger or even DC fast chargers. While the former takes almost three hours for a full charge, it takes almost nine hours for the same top-up with a 220V socket. On the other hand, the DC charger needs just 40 minutes to juice it up from 15 to 80 percent.

So can we expect Renault to bring it to India? Well, it had showcased the Kwid EV as the K-ZE at Auto Expo 2020, but there has been no update on it after that. Renault hasn’t announced any plans to launch EVs in India and so the Kwid E-TECH is unlikely to make its way here anytime soon. Renault retails the India-spec Kwid between Rs 4.5 lakh and Rs 5.83 lakh.

All prices ex-showroom

