Honda City e:HEV Hybrid Makes Indian Debut, To Be Launched In May

It promises an ARAI certified fuel efficiency of 26.5kmpl from its self-charging hybrid powertrain

Bookings are now underway for the City Hybrid.

Offered with a self-charging hybrid system with a 98PS 1.5-litre petrol engine, two electric motors and a battery.

It can also be driven in pure EV mode for short distances and at slow speeds.

Exterior highlights include an “e:HEV” badge and a bootlip spoiler.

Honda has equipped it with ADAS features including adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, and auto high-beam.

Expected to be priced in the range of Rs 18 lakh to Rs 18.5 lakh (ex-showroom).

When Honda introduced its latest hybrid powertrain on the fifth-gen City sedan, its arrival on Indian shores seemed certain. Now, after a year and a half of waiting, the City e:HEV is here, bookings are underway, and will be going on sale in May.

Honda’s self-charging hybrid system in the City employs a petrol engine, two electric motors and a battery. The engine is a 1.5-litre unit tuned to an output of 98PS and the motor that drives the wheels has a peak rating of 109PS. Its onboard systems manage the use of the engine and the battery to drive the wheels with achieve peak efficiency. This system also allows the City to operate in pure EV mode for short distances and at slow speeds. It has an ARAI certified fuel efficiency figure of 26.5kmpl.

The City’s hybrid variant is offered in a single RS trim, which gets sportier aesthetics for the exterior and an all-black cabin, in Thailand. Its exterior changes have been carried through to the India-spec model, except for the blue exterior paint option, and it is simply badged as the “City e:HEV” based on the top-spec ZX trim. It also retains the beige and black dual-tone cabin theme of the regular City variants.

There is also a variant that is equipped with Honda’s suite of ADAS features called Sensing. It packs features such as autonomous emergency braking, adaptive cruise control, lane assist and auto high-beam. The City already comes with a lane watch camera, which uses a camera mounted under the left outside rearview mirror that helps the driver with their blind spots. Other features on the CIty ZX trim include a semi-digital instrument cluster with a 7-inch display, six airbags, leather upholstery, and an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system.

The City Hybrid has no direct rivals in India but it will likely be priced similar to the likes of the top variants of the Skoda Slavia and the upcoming Volkswagen Virtus. It is expected to carry a price tag of around Rs 18.5 lakh (ex-showroom). Honda is offering the City Hybrid with a standard 3-year/ unlimited km warranty and even an 8-year warranty on its battery pack. Extended warranty options are 5-year/ unlimited km or a 10-year/ 1.2 lakh km.

