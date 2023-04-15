Published On Apr 15, 2023 08:03 AM By Shreyash for MG Comet EV

The last week witnessed the launch of two premium cars, while MG started the mass-production of its ultra compact EV

The past week of April was packed with launches of new performance models from Lamborghini and Mercedes, along with some special edition models from Jeep and Skoda. Hyundai also announced the name of its upcoming micro SUV. In the same week, we also got some spy shots of upcoming models from Citroen, Tata and Mahindra.

Find out all the details below:

MG Starts The Production of Comet EV

MG has rolled out the first unit of its ultra compact electric vehicle, the Comet EV, from its manufacturing facility in Halol Gujarat. While the carmaker has started the mass-production of the Comet EV, the unveiling date of the same has also been announced. The carmaker had already released a few teaser images of its interior prior to commencing series production of the EV.

Hyundai’s New Micro SUV Name Revealed

Hyundai will launch the new Punch-rivaling micro SUV, christened Exter. The Korean carmaker has also hinted about its launch timeline, and also revealed the SUV’s outline through a teaser.

Launches This Week

Lamborghini Urus S Launched: The supercar marque has brought in the facelifted Urus, with the suffix “S” in India. The Urus S is positioned below its Performante counterpart, however offers an equal power output.

Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63 S E Performance: The German automaker has launched its first four-door plug-in hybrid performance coupe in India. The performance coupe also comes with a pure electric driving mode for the first time.

Skoda Cars Special Editions: Skoda has launched new special editions of its two models – Anniversary edition of the Slavia and Lava Blue edition of the Kushaq – which are based on select turbo petrol variants of both sedan and compact SUV.

Special Editions Of Jeep Meridian: Jeep recently introduced two new special editions of its three-row SUV, the Meridian – Upland and X. These editions carry new colour shades and a few added features for a premium.

Tata Nexon EV Max Dark Edition Teased

The Nexon EV Max will be the latest addition to Tata’s Dark range of models, as the carmaker has dropped a teaser video of the same. Earlier, the Dark edition was only offered with the internal combustion (ICE) variants of the Nexon, or the Nexon EV Prime.

Citroen C3 New Top-end Variant Launched

Citroen has launched a new top-spec ‘Shine’ variant of the C3 hatchback, which is more equipped than the previously available variants – Live and Feel. We also expect that the electric iteration of the C3, called the eC3, could receive the new top-end trim soon.

Mahindra Thar Becomes Dearer

Customers willing to buy Mahindra’s offroader, the Thar, will now have to shell out more as all of its variants have received a price hike. Also, with the upward price revision, the introductory prices for the Thar’s rear-wheel drive (RWD) variants have come to an end.

Spy Shots This Week

The past week gave us a glimpse at some of the upcoming cars that were spotted testing. These include Citroen’s C3-based three-row SUV, facelifted Tata Nexon and the facelifted Tata Safari. In the same week, we also saw an uncamouflaged test mule of the Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus.