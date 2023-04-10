Modified On Apr 10, 2023 03:43 PM By Tarun for Tata Nexon 2024

The heavily updated Nexon will sport a fresh styling and several feature upgrades

The updated Nexon’s interior will have a fresh design with new upholstery as well.

Avinya-inspired steering wheel, new instrument cluster, and bigger touchscreen spotted.

Exterior will also get connected LED elements with redesigned front and rear profiles.

Expected with the new 125PS 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine; diesel engine to be retained.

Will command a premium over its current price range of Rs 7.8 lakh to Rs 14.35 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

The Tata Nexon 2023 has been spied testing again, this time up close and parked. Details of the interior of the updated subcompact SUV can be seen in the new spy video, which shows several changes onboard. We’re expecting the updated version to go on sale later this year.

New Interior Detailed

The 2023 Tata Nexon will sport an overhauled cabin design. First thing you can spot is the Tata Avinya-inspired steering wheel with a rectangular-flat surface in between. We believe this would house an illuminated Tata logo. The instrument cluster panel looks bigger now, suggesting that it could get the Harrier’s new seven-inch digital driver’s display.

Also Read: 25 Years Of Tata Safari: How The Iconic SUV Shed Its Rugged, Macho Tag For A More Family-Friendly Image

The centre console is also seen with some revisions, like a brand new gear lever for the automatic transmission, and a different phone docking space. A gloss black applique is also seen below the AC vents, which could house a new climate control panel. The updated Nexon will get the bigger 10.25-inch touchscreen system which recently debuted on the Harrier and Safari. Lastly, the upholstery is now covered in a shade of blue, which looks premium.

Changes To The Exterior

The front profile of the new Nexon will carry new visual elements like full width LED DRLs, a more prominent boot shape, vertically-laced headlamps, and the split air dam design. The spy shots show a new alloy wheel design as well. The rear profile will also be redesigned with a new bumper, different boot shape, and connected LED tail lamps. The test mule must be the top variant and also shows Range Rover-style roof-mounted rear wiper and washer.

New Features

(The new touchscreen system that debuted in Harrier)

As said, the new Nexon could get a new digital driver’s display and the bigger 10.25-inch touchscreen system. It’s already a feature-rich offering with ventilated seats, a wireless charger, an electric sunroof, and a rear parking camera. The safety could be enhanced with the inclusion of a 360-degree camera, ADAS (advanced driver assistance system), and up to six airbags.

Also Read: Maruti Fronx Vs Subcompact SUV Rivals: Fuel Efficiency Comparison

Changes To The Powertrain?

The 2023 Nexon should continue with its same 1.5-litre diesel engine, with the option of manual and automatic transmission. However, it could get a new and updated 1.2-litre TGDi engine, which claims 125PS and 225Nm on tap. One can also expect a DCT (dual clutch automatic) transmission replacing the current AMT unit.

Expected Price

The facelifted Nexon will command a premium over its current price range of Rs 7.80 lakh to Rs 14.35 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). It will continue its rivalry with Kia Sonet , Mahindra XUV300 , Renault Kiger , Maruti Suzuki Brezza , Nissan Magnite and the Hyundai Venue . All the visual and feature updates of the Nexon spied are expected to make their way onto the subcompact SUV’s electric version as well.

Image Source

Read More on : Nexon AMT