These special editions come in a premium blue shade borrowed from the Superb, Octavia & Kodiaq

Slavia gets a new Anniversary edition and Kushaq gets a Lava Blue edition.

These special editions are available on the 1.5-litre turbo-petrol variants of both models.

Both models get minor cosmetic differentiators inside and out.

Prices for Slavia’s Anniversary edition start at Rs 17.28 lakh, and Kushaq’s Lava Blue edition starts at Rs 17.99 lakh (both ex-showroom).

Skoda has launched new special editions for both of its remaining models in India: Slavia and Kushaq. The former gets a new Anniversary edition, since it entered the market in March 2022, and the latter gets a Lava Blue edition. Let’s see what these new special editions offer and how they are priced:

Prices

Slavia Variant Style Anniversary Edition Difference 1.5-litre Turbo-petrol MT Rs 17 lakh Rs 17.28 lakh + Rs 28,000 1.5-litre Turbo-petrol DCT Rs 18.40 lakh Rs 18.68 lakh + Rs 28,000

Kushaq Variant Style Lava Blue Edition Difference 1.5-litre Turbo-petrol MT Rs 17.79 lakh Rs 17.99 lakh + Rs 20,000 1.5-litre Turbo-petrol DCT Rs 18.99 lakh Rs 19.19 lakh + Rs 20,000

All prices are ex-showroom

The Anniversary edition of the Slavia and the Lava Blue edition of the Kushaq are based on the 1.5-litre Style variants of both models. For the Kushaq, this new limited-run edition would still be positioned below the Monte Carlo.

What’s New?

Let’s talk about the common features of both special editions starting with the new colour. Both the sedan and the SUV get a new Lava Blue shade borrowed from their more premium stablemates like the Superb, Octavia and Kodiaq. Both models also get the hexagonal grille with chrome ribs, front and rear mud flaps, lower chrome garnish on doors and the trunk, along with commemorative cushion pillows and badges. The Kushaq’s badge on the B-pillar simply reads ‘Edition’ while the Slavia gets a decal on the C-pillar reading ‘Anniversary Edition’.

The Slavia also gets an Anniversary Edition scuff plate and an Anniversary Edition badging on the bottom of the steering wheel. The Slavia Anniversary edition also gets aluminium pedals and it comes with a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system along with a subwoofer and a 380-watt sound system. The Kushaq Lava Blue edition also gets a scuff plate and puddle lamps on all doors.

Currently, both models offer common features such as an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system, cruise control, automatic climate control, a single-pane sunroof, ventilated front seats, up to six airbags, ABS with EBD, electronic stability control (ESC) and tyre-pressure monitoring system (TPMS) in their top-spec Style variants.

The Powertrain

These special editions of both the Skoda models use the 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine that churns out 150PS and 250Nm. This unit is either paired with a 6-speed manual transmission or a 7-speed DCT.

Lower-spec variants of these models also get a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine making 115PS and 178Nm. This unit is paired with either a 6-speed manual transmission or a 6-speed torque converter.

Rivals

The Skoda Slavia, which is priced between Rs 11.39 lakh and Rs 18.45 lakh (ex-showroom), is a rival to the Volkswagen Virtus, Honda City and the Hyundai Verna. The Kushaq, with prices ranging from Rs 11.59 lakh to Rs 18.99 lakh (ex-showroom), competes with the likes of Volkswagen Taigun, Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Toyota Hyryder and Maruti Grand Vitara.

