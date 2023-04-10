Modified On Apr 10, 2023 06:58 PM By Shreyash for Citroen Compact SUV

The C3 based compact SUV is slated to make its global debut in India on April 27

New spy shots offer a first look at the alloy wheels of the C3 compact SUV.

The extended C3 is expected to have similar design elements as its hatchback counterpart.

It may come with a 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engine, with the option of both automatic and manual transmissions.

Likely to be priced from Rs 9 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards.

Citroen, the French automaker, is all set to globally debut its new C3-based compact SUV on April 27, on Indian soil. The SUV has been spotted multiple times in and outside of India, and the latest spy shot shows the car’s full side profile this time. While this will be a longer version of the C3 with two extra seats, it receiving the moniker "C3 Aircross" seems plausible.

What did we get to see?

The spy photo clearly shows the C3 compact SUV's longer dimensions and it appears to be substantially bulkier than its hatchback sibling. Also, the height appears to have been adjusted somewhat to give it a more SUV-like presence.

The noteworthy thing in this spy photo is the alloy wheels of the SUV, which were seen for the first time and appear to be different from those on the C3 hatch. Furthermore, the body cladding is visible beneath the skin, which would give it a rugged appeal. The biggest styling difference from the regular C3 will be aft of the rear door.

Expected Features

(Citroen C3 Hatchback image used for the reference)

Citroen’s compact SUV is expected to feature a similar dashboard layout seen inside its hatchback iteration with some comfort upgrades. The extended C3 could boast a 10-inch infotainment system, a digital speedometer, automatic AC, rear parking camera and up to six airbags.

Expected Powertrain

The SUV version of the C3 is expected to come with 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engine (110PS and 190Nm) only, mated to a six-speed manual transmission. It could be the first fully localised Citroen model to offer the option of an automatic gearbox, not counting the eC3 electric hatch. However, this engine is also offered with a 130PS tune internationally, and the same may also come to India.

Expected Price & Rivals

Citroen could price the C3 compact SUV from Rs 9 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards. Going by its dimensions, it will take on the likes of Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Volkswagen Taigun, Skoda Kushaq, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder and MG Astor.

