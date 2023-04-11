Published On Apr 11, 2023 04:15 PM By Ansh for Jeep Meridian

The Meridian Upland and Meridian X come with cosmetic changes and a few new features

The Upland edition gets a roof carrier and side steps along with other features like sunshades, cargo mats and a tyre inflator.

The Meridian X offers a grey roof, alloy wheels with grey pockets and ambient lighting.

These special editions come with two new colour options: Silvery Moon and Galaxy Blue.

Prices for the Meridian start from Rs 32.95 lakh (ex-showroom).

Jeep has introduced two special editions of its Meridian SUV named “Upland” and “X”. These special editions come with some cosmetic changes, new colour options and added features. While the variant-wise prices for these editions are not out yet, bookings for them are now open.

Prices

Depending on the variant chosen, these special editions have a price range between Rs 33.41 lakh and Rs 38.46 lakh (ex-showroom). Prices of these special editions will also vary based on the accessories you choose.

What’s New On Offer

The Meridian X special edition which focuses on the urban lifestyle comes in a new Silvery Grey colour option and gets a grey roof, alloy wheels with grey pockets, side mouldings and puddle lamps.

While the Meridian Upland is more focused on off-road enthusiasts and comes in a Galaxy Blue shade. It gets a roof carrier, splash guards, boot organizer, sunshades, cargo mats and a tyre inflator. The Upland edition also gets a decal on the hood. Both these special editions get sidesteps, ambient lighting and differently styled floor mats.

The carmaker is also offering an 11.6-inch rear screen to the buyers of these special editions at half the cost.

Existing Features

The standard Meridian comes with features like a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, multi-zone climate control, panoramic sunroof, reclinable second and third-row seats, wireless phone charging, and a nine-speaker Alpine sound system.

In terms of safety, it gets six airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), hill start assist, an electronic parking brake and a 360-degree camera.

Powertrain

The SUV gets a BS6 phase two compliant 2-litre turbo-diesel engine that churns out 170PS and 350Nm. This unit comes paired with either a six-speed manual transmission or a nine-speed automatic transmission. The Meridian gets both 4X2 and 4X4 drivetrains.

Price & Rivals

While we wait for the prices of these special editions, we can expect that they will carry a premium over the standard Meridian, prices for which start from Rs 32.95 lakh (ex-showroom). The Jeep Meridian is a rival to the likes of the Toyota Fortuner, Skoda Kodiaq and MG Gloster.

