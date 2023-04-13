Published On Apr 13, 2023 05:10 PM By Tarun for MG Comet EV

The small urban EV is expected to offer a range of up to 300 kilometres

First unit of the Comet EV rolled out of MG’s Gujarat plant.

It is a two-door compact electric hatchback with a seating capacity for four.

Features 10.25-inch dual displays for infotainment and cluster; expected with rear camera and ESC too.

Could be offered with two battery pack options, up to 300 kilometres range.

Prices expected in the Rs 10 lakh to Rs 15 lakh (ex-showroom) range.

MG has commenced the mass-production of the Comet EV at its Halol plant in Gujarat. The carmaker’s brand-new micro electric hatchback will debut on April 19. Teasers of it, showcasing its premium interior, are already out.

The Comet EV will be based on the carmaker’s GSEV platform, which also underpins other global models from MG’s sister brands. It’s an upright hatchback with small wheels and the footprint of a quadricycle (smaller than even the Tata Nano) with just two doors and seating for four.

The premium cabin of the electric hatch will feature 10.25-inch dual displays for the touchscreen infotainment and driver’s display, manual AC, and connected car technology. We’re expecting safety to be covered by dual front airbags, a rear parking camera, and electronic stability control (ESC).

The Indonesian-spec Wuling Air EV, which looks identical to the Comet EV, is offered with 17.3kWh and 26.7kWh battery packs, which provide a claimed range of 200 kilometres and 300 kilometres, respectively. It remains to be seen which battery pack will be offered in India. The Comet EV should get a single rear-mounted motor rated at 40PS.

The MG Comet EV is expected to be priced in the Rs 10 lakh to Rs 15 lakh (ex-showroom) range, which will make it a prime rival to the Citroen eC3 and Tata Tiago EV. However, it will be a smaller offering than its rivals.