Modified On Apr 12, 2023 01:38 PM By Shreyash for Tata Safari 2023

The spy image showcases the redesigned front fascia and headlights inspired from the Harrier EV concept

The facelifted Tata Safari is expected to get major design updates front and rear.

It will be powered by the same 2.0-litre diesel engine making 170PS and 350Nm.

Tata might also offer a 1.5-litre petrol engine (170PS and 280Nm) which debuted at the 2023 Auto Expo.

It could go on sale in early 2024, and is expected to be priced from Rs 16 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards.

Several spy images of the facelifted Tata Harrier and Safari in testing have already emerged on the internet. In the latest sighting of the facelifted Safari test mule, we can see more of its redesigned front look, which appears to be influenced by the Harrier EV concept that debuted at the 2023 auto show.

New Front Design

The new headlamp design visible through the camouflage wrap is the most notable element in the spy shot. Unlike the present Safari, the facelifted model has a trapezoidal-shaped headlight housing, vertically stacked. It also has a slimmer bonnet line with an LED DRL strip across its width that resembles the Harrier EV concept. Alloy wheels appear to have a fresh design as well.

Talking about the profile and the rear end, based on the previous spy shots, the design remains more or less the same. Its rear-end lighting setup is expected to feature most of the lighting changes for a more modern look. The interiors are expected to have a new gear selector and steering wheel buttons, as seen in the previous spy shot story of the facelifted Harrier. The design changes are expected to be the same for both 5- and 7-seater SUVs.

Features to expect

Tata has already brought in fresh features such as a new 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system along with a new 7-inch digital driver’s display, 360-degree camera and a full suite advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) for both Harrier and Safari SUVs.

Its safety kit will include six airbags, electronic stability program (ESP) and ISOFIX child seat anchors as standard.

Expected Powertrain Options

The facelifted Tata Harrier and Safari will most likely use the same 2.0-litre multijet diesel engine (170PS and 350Nm) paired to either a six-speed manual or a six-speed automatic transmission. Tata might also offer a 1.5-litre petrol engine (170PS/280Nm) which was unveiled at the 2023 Auto Expo.

Expected Price & Rivals

Tata could launch the facelifted Safari early next year, and its prices are expected to start from Rs 16 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards. It will take on the likes of MG Hector Plus, Mahindra XUV700 and Hyundai Alcazar. The facelifted Harrier may arrive first at a mild premium over current prices that start at Rs 15 lakh (ex-showroom).

