Published On Apr 13, 2023 05:31 PM By Rohit for Citroen C3

The Shine variant is currently only available with the naturally aspirated petrol engine but will soon be offered with the turbo-petrol unit as well

The revised variant lineup of C3 stands as: Live, Feel and Shine (new).

It commands a premium of more than Rs 50,000 over the previous top-spec Feel trim.

Prices for the Shine variant begin from Rs 7.60 lakh (ex-showroom).

For now, the Shine variant is limited to the 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine.

New features on the Shine variant include fog lamps, 15-inch dual-tone alloy wheels and reversing camera.

Citroen will soon offer the Shine variant with the 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine as well.

The C3’s electric derivative, the eC3, will get the new Shine variant shortly too.

Citroen has launched a new, more equipped top-spec Shine variant of the C3 hatchback. It gets more useful features for a bump of over Rs 50,000 compared to the previous top-spec Feel trim. For now, the new variant is only available with the naturally aspirated engine of the C3.

Updated Variant-wise Price List

Variant Price Live Rs 6.16 lakh Feel Rs 7.08 lakh Feel Vibe Pack Rs 7.23 lakh Feel Dual Tone Rs 7.23 lakh Feel Dual Tone Vibe Pack Rs 7.38 lakh Shine (new) Rs 7.60 lakh Shine Vibe Pack (new) Rs 7.72 lakh Shine Dual Tone (new) Rs 7.75 lakh Shine Dual Tone Vibe Pack (new) Rs 7.87 lakh

Mind you, these prices are just for the 1.2-litre naturally aspirated-equipped variants of the C3. We are expecting the C3 and eC3 to get the Shine trim soon as well.

Also See: 3-Row Citroen C3 Spied Again, Looks Substantially Bigger Than C3 Hatchback

What Do You Get With The “Shine” Variant?

The new variant brings with it features such as a day/night inside rear view mirror (IRVM), 15-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, electrically adjustable outside rear view mirrors (ORVM), and fog lamps. Citroen is also providing it with rear skid plates, reversing camera, rear defogger, rear wiper and washer, and connected car tech with 35 features.

Powertrain Details

Citroen has provided the Shine variant only with the 1.2-litre naturally aspirated unit (82PS/115Nm) mated to a five-speed manual transmission. For now, the C3 is also available with a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine (110PS/190Nm) paired with a six-speed MT, although only with the mid-spec Feel trim. Citroen will soon be offering the Shine variant with the turbocharged unit too.

Competition Check

With the variant and features update, the C3 is now a more fierce rival to the likes of the Maruti Wagon R and Celerio and Tata Tiago. Due to its price and size, it also competes with premium hatchbacks like the Maruti Baleno, Hyundai i20, and Tata Altroz, and sub-4m SUVs like the Renault Kiger, Nissan Magnite and the upcoming Maruti Fronx.

