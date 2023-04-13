Modified On Apr 13, 2023 12:50 PM By Shreyash for Lamborghini Urus

The Urus S is more powerful and sportier than the outgoing regular Urus but still sits below the Performante variant

The Urus is now available in two variants: S and Performante

It gets the same 4.0-litre V8 turbocharged petrol engine, now it makes 666PS and 850Nm.

It also gets an all-wheel-drive(AWD) system with off-road drive modes.

Unlike the Urus Performante, the Urus S gets active air suspension system.

Changes to the design are most notable on the new bumpers and the new bonnet with added vents.

The Urus S is priced at Rs 4.18 crore (ex-showroom).

Lamborghini introduced the Urus Performante in India in November 2022, and now, almost four months later, the supercar manufacturer has launched the Urus S, which is priced at Rs 4.18 crore (ex-showroom). It’s the updated entry-level version of the super SUV which replaces the regular Urus, and comes with an improved powertrain which equals the output of the Urus Performante. Here's everything you need to know about the new SUV:

Exterior Design

The Urus S, like its Performante counterpart, has slight design changes from the front. It has a revised matte front bumper with a painted stainless steel skid plate, as well as air venting fins over the front wheels for improved aerodynamic efficiency. The Urus S's bonnet features matte black air vents, just like the Performante.

Talking about the profile, the Urus S comes as standard with 21-inch alloy wheels, but the supercar manufacturer also offers larger 22-inch and 23-inch alloy wheels as options. The SUV also receives a refreshed rear bumper that is more streamlined than the previous Urus. However, it lacks an extended rear spoiler, which is available on the Urus Performante.

You can also tell them apart based on their stance as the Performante stands 20mm lower than the S. This is thanks to the different suspension systems used in the two modes. The S is a more comfort-oriented version of the Urus, and has the same active air suspension as the previous Urus. The Performante, on the other hand, receives a lowered, fixed steel spring suspension system for a sportier ride and handling.

Inside Story

The interior layout remains the same as the previous Urus, but it has a new chocolate brown dashboard theme which matches the leather upholstery. The car's dashboard and console still feature a familiar layout of screens but with updated graphics for both the digital driver’s display and the touchscreen infotainment system. The third display is also a touchscreen for the climate control functions, as seen in the original Urus model. Through Lamborghini's own application, the super SUV offers connected navigation features like a car location finder and geo-fencing.

Mechanicals and Powertrain

The Urus S gets the same 4.0-litre turbocharged V8 petrol engine as the Performante which makes 666PS and 850Nm of torque. The unit is mated to an 8-speed automatic gearbox, which delivers the power to all four wheels via its all-wheel-drive system. For reference, we have compared the technical specifications of the Urus S and Urus Performante in the table below:

Specifications Urus S Urus Performante Power/Torque 666PS and 850Nm 666PS and 850Nm Transmission 8-speed automatic 8-speed automatic Acceleration (0-100kmph) 3.5 seconds 3.3 seconds Top Speed 305kmph 306kmph Kerb Weight 2,197kg 2,150kg

The carbon fibre components of the Performante make it 47kg lighter than the Urus S and it translates into better performance, with the Urus S being 0.2 seconds slower than the Performante in the zero to 100kmph sprint.

Price & Rivals

Lamborghini retails the Urus S at Rs 4.18 crore (ex-showroom), meanwhile its sportier version, the Urus Performante is priced at Rs 4.22 crore (ex-showroom). It rivals the likes of Porsche Cayenne Turbo, Audi RS Q8 and Mercedes-Benz GLE 63 S.

