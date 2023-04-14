Introductory Prices Of RWD Mahindra Thar End, SUV Now Dearer By Up To Rs 55,500
The 4WD variants of the off-roader are uniformly pricier by Rs 28,200
-
All variants of the SUV get a price increment, except for the petrol automatic LX RWD variant.
-
The highest hike of Rs 55,500 is for the diesel variants of the RWD Thar.
-
Thar comes with three engine options: 2-litre turbo-petrol, 2.2-litre diesel and a 1.5-litre diesel (RWD only).
-
It is now priced between Rs 10.55 lakh and Rs 16.77 lakh (ex-showroom).
Price hikes have hit customers left, right & centre in the wake of the BS6 phase two norms and to add to the misery, the Mahindra Thar has gotten even dearer! After increasing the prices of its Bolero range in March, the carmaker has updated the prices of its lifestyle SUV, consequently ending the introductory prices of its recently introduced rear-wheel drive (RWD) variants.
Let’s have a look at the new variant-wise prices:
|
RWD Variants
|
Variant
|
Old Price
|
New Price
|
Difference
|
AX(O) Diesel MT
|
Rs 10 lakh
|
Rs 10.55 lakh
|
Rs 55,500
|
LX Diesel MT
|
Rs 11.50 lakh
|
Rs 12.05 lakh
|
Rs 55,500
|
LX Petrol AT
|
Rs 13.50 lakh
|
Rs 13.50 lakh
|
0
|
4WD Variants
|
Variant
|
Old Price
|
New Price
|
Difference
|
AX (O) CT Petrol MT
|
Rs 13.59 lakh
|
Rs 13.87 lakh
|
Rs 28,200
|
LX HT Petrol MT
|
Rs 14.28 lakh
|
Rs 14.56 lakh
|
Rs 28,200
|
LX CT Petrol AT
|
Rs 15.73 lakh
|
Rs 16.01 lakh
|
Rs 28,200
|
LX HT Petrol AT
|
Rs 15.82 lakh
|
Rs 16.10 lakh
|
Rs 28,200
|
AX (O) CT Diesel MT
|
Rs 14.16 lakh
|
Rs 14.44 lakh
|
Rs 28,200
|
AX (O) HT Diesel MT
|
Rs 14.21 lakh
|
Rs 14.49 lakh
|
Rs 28,200
|
LX CT Diesel MT
|
Rs 14.97 lakh
|
Rs 15.25 lakh
|
Rs 28,200
|
LX HT Diesel MT
|
Rs 15.06 lakh
|
Rs 15.35 lakh
|
Rs 28,200
|
LX CT Diesel AT
|
Rs 16.40 lakh
|
Rs 16.68 lakh
|
Rs 28,200
|
LX HT Diesel AT
|
Rs 16.49 lakh
|
Rs 16.77 lakh
|
Rs 28,200
* All prices are ex-showroom Delhi
Prices for the RWD variants of the SUV have increased by Rs 55,500 with the exception of the LX petrol automatic variant, prices of which remain unchanged. This has marked the end of the introductory prices of these variants, which were launched in January. The four-wheel drive (4WD) variants also get a uniform price hike of Rs 28,200 across all variants.
The LX diesel manual RWD variant of the Thar experienced its first price hike just a month earlier when it got costlier by Rs 50,000. If we add that to the current price hike, that variant is now more expensive by Rs 1.05 lakh since launch.
Thar’s Powertrains
Mahindra Thar comes with three engine options: the 4WD variants come with a 2-litre turbo-petrol engine (150PS and 320Nm) and a 2.2-litre diesel engine (130PS and 300Nm). Both units get a six-speed manual and a six-speed automatic transmission.
The RWD variants, on the other hand, use the same 2-litre petrol engine like the 4WD variants, but only with a six-speed automatic and it also gets a smaller 1.5-litre diesel engine (118PS and 300Nm) paired with a six-speed manual transmission.
Features
The Thar comes equipped with a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, electrically controlled AC, halogen headlights with LED DRLs, cruise control, washable interior floor and detachable roof panel.
When it comes to safety, the off-roader offers dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, electronic stability program (ESP), tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), hill hold and descend control, and three-point seatbelts for all passengers.
Price & Rivals
With the new prices in effect, the Thar is now priced between Rs 10.55 lakh and Rs 16.77 lakh (ex-showroom). The three-door, four-seater lifestyle SUV is a rival to the Force Gurkha and the upcoming Maruti Jimny. But it can also be considered an adventurous alternative to compact SUVs like Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Skoda Kushaq, Volkswagen Taigun, Toyota Hyryder and Maruti Grand Vitara.
