The main highlight of the Nexon EV Max Dark is the new 10.25-inch touchscreen system borrowed from the updated Harrier-Safari duo

The Nexon EV Max will complete the Dark range for the electric sub-4m SUV.

Its teaser also gives a glimpse of the Teal blue accent present on the dashboard.

To get blacked-out and EV-specific elements inside and out similar to the Nexon EV Prime Dark.

Likely to carry forward the standard Nexon EV Max’s features list that’s inclusive of ventilated front seats and a semi-digital instrument cluster.

Nexon EV Max uses a 40.5kWh battery pack having a claimed range of 453km.

Expected to be offered only in the higher trims while commanding a premium.

Until now, if you wanted to pick a Dark edition of the Tata Nexon, your only options were either the standard internal combustion engine (ICE) variants or the Nexon EV Prime. The carmaker has released a new teaser suggesting that its flagship EV, the Nexon EV Max, will soon be added to its Dark range.

The Biggest Revelation

Perhaps the most significant revelation in the teaser video is the inclusion of the fresh 10.25-inch touchscreen system recently introduced on the updated Harrier and Safari. The infotainment unit, as seen on the SUV duo, has a much smoother user interface (UI) and better graphics. Tata is likely to have tweaked the upper portion of the Nexon’s dashboard to make provision for the new display unit. We also get a fleeting look at the same Teal blue accent flowing across the dashboard as the existing model.

Commonalities With The Nexon EV Prime Dark

Like the Nexon EV Prime Dark, the blacked-out edition of the Nexon EV Max will also come in the “Midnight Black” exterior shade. It will likely have the same charcoal black alloy wheels, dark black chrome strips around the bumper, “Dark” monikers on the front fenders, and the “Nexon” badge finished in black. Yes, of course, it will have the blue accents all-around to denote the electric nature.

Apart from the blue highlights inside the cabin as revealed by the teaser, other similarities will include a black finish for the dashboard, leatherette upholstery, and leather-wrapped steering wheel.

Nexon EV Prime Dark's cabin image used for reference

Expect a similar features list as the current Nexon EV Max which consists of a semi-digital instrument cluster, auto AC with rear vents, wireless phone charging and ventilated front seats. Its safety net is likely to remain unchanged and include all disc brakes, dual front airbags, and electronic parking brake.

Battery, Range And Charging

Tata has equipped the Nexon EV Max with a 40.5kWh battery pack mated to an electric motor to produce 143PS and 250Nm. Its ARAI-claimed range stands at 453km. The electric SUV supports two charging options: 3.3kW and 7.2kW, with charging times of 15 hours and six hours, respectively. Also, by using a 50kW DC fast charger, the battery gets rejuvenated from 0-80 per cent in just 56 minutes.

Variants, Prices And Launch

Going by the Nexon EV Prime’s Dark variants, we believe the Nexon EV Max’s Dark edition will be offered in the higher-specced trims only, costing a premium over their existing prices. Tata is likely to launch the Nexon EV Max Dark in the coming days. The Nexon EV Max is a rival to the Mahindra XUV400 EV while being an affordable option to the MG ZS EV and Hyundai Kona Electric.

