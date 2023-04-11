Modified On Apr 11, 2023 02:06 PM By Shreyash

It’s the first plug-in hybrid AMG for India with a massive 4.0-litre V8 and over 1400Nm of torque!

The AMG GT 63 S E Performance comes with a 400-volt battery pack with F1 derived cooling system.

The electric motor pulls out additional 204PS, taking the combined output to 843PS.

It goes from nought to 100kmph in 2.9 seconds.

The hybrid performance coupe also offers a pure electric range of 12km.

It can achieve a top speed of 316kmph.

The AMG GT 63 S E Performance, priced at Rs 3.3 crore, is the craziest four-door plug-in hybrid performance coupe in India, when it comes to its specifications. Mercedes claims that the car's performance and characteristics are inspired by Formula 1. And guess what, if you are willing to buy this hybrid AMG, Lewis Hamilton will hand over the keys at the time of delivery. Let’s get into the details and styling if this performance hardware:

Exterior

Starting with the front end, the AMG GT 63 S E Performance sports aggressive style that is bolstered by details like the panamericana grille and a long deep sea bonnet with muscular crease lines. It also has redesigned bumpers and an active grille system for better cooling and performance.

Aside from the coupe roofline, the design of the forged 21-inch alloys (20-inch alloy wheels are offered as standard) and carbon ceramic brakes with bronze painted callipers catches the eye from the side. It also has an active spoiler on the back that retracts or conceals depending on the speed of the vehicle.

Interior

On the inside, the four-door hybrid performance coupe features a widescreen cockpit with MBUX multimedia system and AMG-hybrid-specific display and a twin-spoke version of the AMG Performance steering wheel with AMG-specific steering-wheel buttons. As this is a performance four-door coupe, those in the back seats may also monitor the engine and performance components of the vehicle using a smaller touchscreen display.

Powertrain & Performance

Under the hood, it packs a 4.0-litre V8 bi-turbo petrol engine which makes 639PS and 900Nm, which increases to 843PS and over 1470Nm using an electric motor mated to a 400-volt battery pack. The unit is mated to a nine-speed automatic transmission which powers all four wheels using a 4MATIC+ drivetrain system. It takes 2.9 seconds to sprint from 0 to 100kmph, and its speed tops at 316kmph.

It comes with seven AMG Dynamic Select drive modes and four energy recuperation modes which can be selected using a button on the steering-wheel. The energy is recuperated in all driving modes, except the ‘Slippery’ mode. This AMG also comes with a fully electric driving mode for the first time, with a range of up to 12km.

The electric motor also has an electronically controlled limited slip differential that works in conjunction with the adaptive dynamic control system to provide a forceful start and acceleration throughout the range.

What’s special about the E Performance?

The E in the name denotes that it’s a hybrid performance coupe with a 400-volt lithium ion battery pack jointly developed with High Performance Powertrains, the Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 engine builder. It boasts a unique cooling technique that allows the battery's 560 cells to be individually cooled to maintain an ideal temperature of 45 degrees Celsius.

The hybrid performance coupe also comes with two exhaust sound modes – ‘balanced’ and ‘powerful’ – which can be selected from sound buttons on the center console or on the steering wheel. When the engine kicks in, the sound is controlled through the exhaust flap.

Price & Rivals

The AMG GT 63 S E Performance comes at a price tag Rs 3.3 crore. It rivals the likes of Porsche Panamera and BMW M8.

