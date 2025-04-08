India-bound 2025 Skoda Kodiaq Will Be Available In Multiple Variants And Colour Options, But With A Single Engine Option

The two variants of the new-gen Skoda Kodiaq have distinctive styling, which will cater to different buyer choices respectively.

2025 Skoda Kodiaq new details revealed ahead of its India launch.

It will be available in two variants: Selection L&K and Sportline.

You can choose from seven monotone colour options, two of which are variant-specific.

A single 2-litre turbo petrol engine powers the premium mid-size SUV.

Prices are expected to start from Rs 45 lakh (ex-showroom).

The new-gen Skoda Kodiaq is set for its launch on our shores soon and the Czech carmaker has now revealed more details about the upcoming premium 7-seater SUV. It will be offered in two variants: Selection L&K (Laurin and Klement) and Sportline, and seven colour options. Besides, the India-bound Kodiaq will be powered by a single turbo petrol engine option. Here’s a rundown of all the new details that have been revealed.

Colour Options

The new-gen Skoda Kodiaq will be available in seven monotone colour options in India:

Velvet Red

Race Blue

Graphite Grey

Magic Black

Moon White

Bronx Gold

Steel Grey

Do note that the Bronx Gold and Steel Grey colours are exclusive to the Selection L&K and Sportline variants, respectively.

The Kodiaq has two different interior themes for its two variants. In the Selection L&K, it will be offered with a black/tan cabin theme while the Sportline gets an all black interior.

Powertrain

The new-generation Skoda Kodiaq is confirmed to carry a single turbo petrol engine option in India, unlike its international counterpart, which also gets a 1.5-litre mild-hybrid and a 2-litre diesel engine option as well. The details about the India-bound Kodiaq are as follows:

Engine Option 2-litre turbo petrol Power 204 PS Torque 320 Nm Transmission* 7-speed DCT automatic Fuel efficiency 14.86 kmpl

*DCT - dual clutch transmission

Features And Safety

The new-gen Skoda Kodiaq will be loaded with many modern features like a 12.9-inch touchscreen infotainment display with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display, panoramic sunroof, steering-mounted controls with paddle shifters, cruise control, dual wireless phone chargers, keyless entry, connected car technology and a 13-speaker Canton sound system.

Additionally, passenger comfort is taken care of by 8-way power adjustable and ventilated front seats with memory function and extended thigh support, sliding and reclining second row seats, a three-zone auto AC and rear window sunshades.

Its safety suite includes 9 airbags, ABS with EBD, electronic stability control (ESC), traction control, hill assist and hill descent control and level-2 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) features.

Expected Price And Rivals

The 2025 Skoda Kodiaq is expected to be launched by the second half of April this year. It will be assembled locally, and upon its arrival, it can be priced at around Rs 45 lakh (ex-showroom). That will make this a strong contender against other SUVs like Jeep Meridian, Toyota Fortuner, MG Gloster and even the upcoming MG Majestor.

