    Maruti Eeco Updated With 6 Airbags As Standard, Gets A 6-seater Option Now With Captain Seats In The Middle Row

    Modified On Apr 10, 2025 10:56 AM By Dipan

    3.1K Views
    With the new choice of a 6-seater option with captain seats for middle occupants, the 7-seater version of the Maruti Eeco has now been discontinued

    After the Maruti Grand VitaraAlto K10 and Celerio, the Maruti Eeco has been updated with 6 airbags (as standard). Moreover, the seating options have been rejigged too as there is a new 6-seater version on offer with forward facing seats. While the carmaker is yet to share the updated price list of the Eeco, here is what the MPV costed prior to this update:

    Variant

    Price

    5-seater Standard (O) Petrol

    Rs 5.44 lakh

    7-seater Standard (O) Petrol (discontinued)

    Rs 5.73 lakh

    6-seater Standard (O) Petrol

    New variant

    5-seater AC (O) Petrol

    Rs 5.80 lakh

    5-seater AC (O) CNG

    Rs 6.70 lakh

    All prices are ex-showroom, pan-India

    What’s New

    Maruti Eeco 6 airbags (as standard)

    The Maruti Eeco, as mentioned earlier, comes with 6 airbags across its range. Prior to the update, the MPV featured 2 airbags (as standard).

    Maruti Eeco 5- and 6-seater options

    Moreover, the 7-seater variants have now been discontinued. In its place, the Eeco is now offered with a choice between a 5- or the 6-seater, the former of which was already available even before the update. The 6-seater version gets captain seats for middle row occupants. 

    Maruti Eeco exterior design

    That said, the exterior design remains unchanged, with halogen headlights, halogen tail lights, and 13-inch steel wheels without covers. The interior also stays the same, featuring a basic dashboard with a 3-spoke steering wheel and black AC vents.

    Other Features And Safety Tech

    Maruti Eeco dashboard

    Other features onboard the Maruti Eeco include an semi-digital instrument cluster with a monotone multi-information display (MID), manual AC with heater, manually operable windows and cabin lights.

    Its safety suite, in addition to the 6 airbags, features ABS with EBD, 3-point seatbelts for all passengers and seatbelt reminders for front seats as well as Electronic Stability Control (ESC).

    Powertrain Options

    Maruti Eeco engine

    The Maruti Eeco is offered with a naturally aspirated petrol engine that also has a CNG option. Here are the detailed specifications:

    Engine

    1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine

    1.2-litre petrol+CNG option

    Power

    82 PS

    72 PS

    Torque

    105.5 Nm

    95 Nm

    Transmission

    5-speed manual

    5-speed manual

    Claimed fuel efficiency

    19.71 kmpl

    26.78 km/kg

    Notably, only the 5-seater Eeco is available with the CNG powertrain.

    Rivals

    The Maruti Eeco does not have any direct rivals in India, but it can be considered an affordable option to the sub-4m Renault Triber crossover MPV.

