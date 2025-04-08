New Generation Hyundai Venue Spotted In South Korea, Check Out Its Exterior Design Here

The spy shots reveals the exterior design, which gets sharper details along with a new set of alloy wheels

The silhouette of the new generation Hyundai Venue remains the same however, it gets a completely revamped fascia

Other design highlights include new alloys, updated ORVMs and tail lamps.

The cabin was not visible in the spyshot but is expected to be overhauled to stay fresh

The new Hyundai Venue is expected to get 360-degree camera, ventilated seats, front parking sensors and a 10.25-inch touchscreen

The powertrain options are expected to remain the same as the one present on the current-gen Hyundai Venue.

Spyshots of the new generation Hyundai Venue in South Korea were posted online recently. The Venue, which came out in India back in 2019, is expected to receive a new generation this year. Although camouflaged, multiple elements were visible, showcasing changes that the new generation Venue will get over the current model. Let us have a look at what can be discerned from the spy shots of the new generation Hyundai Venue.

What Can Be Seen?

While the overall silhouette remains boxy and similar to the current model, there are some major design changes that we can see. The new Venue retains the split LED and headlight setup from the current model, albeit in a more squared off and boxier look. The grille design takes inspiration from the Exter and Alcazar, which should give it a more rugged look up front. One can also see front parking sensors, which are not present on the current model.

The biggest difference in the side profile is a new design for the alloy wheels. The new-generation model also features chunkier black cladding and sharper-looking ORVMs. Keen-eyed viewers can also see that the new Venue will not feature flush door handles.

The rear profile is expected to get new connected LED taillamps, a silver-coloured bumper and a black-coloured shark fin antenna, the last of which is offered as body-coloured with the current model. One can also see the rear parking sensors, which are also present on the current model.

New Generation Hyundai Venue: Expected Features And Safety

The new-generation Hyundai Venue is expected to offer an upgraded cabin and feature list over the current model. While spy pics are yet to surface online, one can expect it to come with a panoramic sunroof, 360-degree camera and ventilated front seats. We also expect the new generation Hyundai Venue to feature a larger 10.25-inch touchscreen that is present on the other models of the carmaker. It is also expected to retain features such as rear parking sensors, auto AC, wireless phone charger and level 1 advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) features such as forward collision warning and lane detection warning.

New Generation Hyundai Venue: Expected Powertrain

Hyundai has not revealed any details about the powertrain of the new generation Venue, but we expect it to retain the options that the current model comes with, specifications of which are as follows:

Engine 1.2 litre petrol 1 litre turbo petrol 1.5 litre diesel Power 83 PS 120 PS 116 PS Torque 114 Nm 172 Nm 250 Nm Transmission 5-speed Manual 6-speed manual/ 7 speed DCT* 6-speed manual

*DCT= dual clutch transmission

Hyundai could also offer an automatic transmission option with the diesel engine for added convenience.

New Generation Hyundai Venue: Price And Rivals

When launched, the new-generation Hyundai Venue is expected to command a price premium over the current model, which is priced at Rs 7.94 lakh to Rs 13.62 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). It will continue to rival the Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV 3XO, Kia Sonet, Kia Syros, Skoda Kylaq and Maruti Brezza.

