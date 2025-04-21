2025 Skoda Kodiaq vs Toyota Fortuner: 7-Seater SUVs Compared In Depth

The Kodiaq and Fortuner, though both equipped with good features and powertrains, are built for completely different types of buyers

The 2025 Skoda Kodiaq is the new 7-seater full-size SUV from the Czech carmaker. While the new Kodiaq is updated with notable cosmetic tweaks and new features, this particular segment, however, is dominated by the popular Toyota Fortuner. It has made a name for itself such that it has become a symbol of power and authority for Indian buyers. To overtake that popularity will be a task in itself for the Kodiaq. So, does it bring enough to do that?

We see that through a thorough comparison of both the cars, in the next section.

Price

Skoda Kodiaq Toyota Fortuner Rs 46.89 lakh to Rs 48.69 lakh Rs 35.37 lakh to Rs 51.94 lakh

*All prices are ex-showroom, pan-India

The Toyota Fortuner offers a wider range of options, thanks to its multiple powertrain options. Its base variant undercuts the Kodiaq by around Rs 11 lakh, while the top-end variant is priced about Rs 3.25 lakh higher covering a broad spectrum.

To keep things fair, we have compared the petrol version of the Toyota Fortuner, which costs Rs 35.37 lakh. That’s a massive price difference when compared to the Skoda Kodiaq, which is offered only with a turbo-petrol engine. We find out if it makes sense to spend the extra and get the newer European SUV…

Dimensions

Parameters Skoda Kodiaq Toyota Fortuner Difference Length 4758 mm 4795 mm -37 mm Width 1864 mm 1855 mm +9 mm Height 1679 mm 1835 mm -156 mm Wheelbase 2791 mm 2745 mm +46 mm Boot space 281 litres to 1976 litres 296 litre to 1080 litres -15 litre (with all rows up)

The Skoda Kodiaq is slightly wider and has a marginally longer wheelbase compared to the Toyota Fortuner. However, the Fortuner is significantly bigger, both in terms of length and height. This size advantage is a key reason why it has a more dominating road presence than most other SUVs in the segment, including the Kodiaq.

Powertrain Options

Models Skoda Kodiaq Toyota Fortuner Engine 2-litre turbo petrol 2.7-litre petrol 2.8-litre diesel Power 204 PS 166 PS 204 PS Torque 320 Nm 245 Nm Up to 500 Nm Transmission* 7-DCT 5-MT / 6-AT 6-iMT / 6-AT Drivetrain All-wheel drive (AWD) Rear-wheel Drive (RWD) Rear-wheel Drive (RWD) / All-wheel Drive (AWD)

*DCT-dual clutch transmission, iMT- Intelligent Manual transmission, MT-manual transmission, AT- automatic transmission

The new Skoda Kodiaq comes with a single turbo-petrol engine, paired with an all-wheel-drive system. In comparison, the Toyota Fortuner gives you more powertrain choices, offering both petrol and diesel engine options with higher capacities. It also provides a wider range of transmission setups, including both manual and automatic gearboxes, along with the choice between rear-wheel and all-wheel drivetrains.

When comparing their petrol variants, the Skoda Kodiaq offers more power and torque than the Toyota Fortuner. It also comes paired with a 7-speed DCT, which offers quicker shifts than the Toyota’s 6-speed torque converter.

Features

Features Skoda Kodiaq Toyota Fortuner Exterior 18-inch alloy wheels with aero trims

18-inch steel spare wheel

Auto LED headlights with welcome effect & cornering function

Horizontal light strip on grille

LED taillights with welcome effect

Auto-dimming, auto-folding and heated ORVM with memory function 18-inch alloy wheels

Auto LED headlights

LED front and rear fog lamps

Electrically foldable and adjustable ORVMs Interior Leather upholstery

Multi-colour ambient lighting

Panoramic sunroof

Auto-dimming IRVM

Dual glovebox

All-black colour for Sportline and black / tan for L&K Leather upholstery

Ambient lighting

Dual glovebox with cooling functionality Comfort & Convenience 10.25-inch digital driver’s display

3-zone auto AC with rear vents

Rear window sunshades

Sliding & reclining rear seats

Centre armrests with storage for front & 2nd row occupants

Cruise control

6 Drive modes

Dual wireless phone charger with ventilation

Front power-adjustable seats with ventilation, heating, memory & massage function

4x 45W USB-C type charging ports Analogue dials with colour

Ventilated front seats

Cruise control

Tilt/telescopic adjustable steering

Centre armrests with storage for front & 2nd row occupants

Dual-zone auto AC

3 Driving modes

Power-adjustable driver & co-driver seats

60:40 split 2nd row seats

Sliding and reclining 2nd row seats

Reclining 3rd row seats

Powered tailgate

Wireless phone charger Infotainment 12.9-inch touchscreen infotainment display

Wireless Apple CarPlay & Android Auto

13-speaker Canton sound system 8-inch touchscreen infotainment display

Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

11-speaker JBL sound system*

Connected car tech Safety 9 airbags

Electronic stability control (ESC)

Traction control

ISOFIX child seat mounts

Driver attention & drowsiness monitor



Hill start assist

Hill descent control

360-degree camera

Auto-park assist 7 airbags

Electronic stability control (ESC)

Traction control

ISOFIX child seat mounts

Hill assist control

Differential lock

Downhill assist control

Front and Rear parking sensors

Rear-view camera with Parking assist

The new Kodiaq is more feature-rich especially in terms of comfort and convenience with highlights like front seats with massage function, 3-zone climate control, a larger 12.9-inch touchscreen, a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display, a 13-speaker Canton audio system and a panoramic sunroof.

Even in terms of safety, the Kodiaq gets 9 airbags, a 360-degree camera, and auto park assist, while the Fortuner includes 7 airbags and basics like rear-view camera with front and rear parking sensors and hill hold assist.

The Toyota Fortuner just offers some features over the Kodiaq like reclining third row seats and rear fog lights.

Verdict

Based on this comparison, you can’t really go wrong with either of these two SUVs. However, you might find them a lot different based on your taste for four-wheelers. The Skoda Kodiaq might suit you if a more modern and sleek looking feature-rich SUV that is mighty fun to drive.

If you like a bold SUV that feels powerful, gives you more choice in variants and price range and could be driven off-road more effortlessly due to its body-on-frame construction, the Toyota Fortuner should get you covered. Its like a trusted desi-SUV, that commands respect whether you're pulling up at a farmhouse or driving through the hills and off the roads.

