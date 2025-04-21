All
    2025 Skoda Kodiaq vs Toyota Fortuner: 7-Seater SUVs Compared In Depth

    Modified On Apr 21, 2025 03:42 PM By Bikramjit

    3.1K Views
    The Kodiaq and Fortuner, though both equipped with good features and powertrains, are built for completely different types of buyers

    The 2025 Skoda Kodiaq is the new 7-seater full-size SUV from the Czech carmaker. While the new Kodiaq is updated with notable cosmetic tweaks and new features, this particular segment, however, is dominated by the popular Toyota Fortuner. It has made a name for itself such that it has become a symbol of power and authority for Indian buyers. To overtake that popularity will be a task in itself for the Kodiaq. So, does it bring enough to do that?

    We see that through a thorough comparison of both the cars, in the next section.

    Price

    Skoda Kodiaq

    Toyota Fortuner

    Rs 46.89 lakh to Rs 48.69 lakh

    Rs 35.37 lakh to Rs 51.94 lakh

    *All prices are ex-showroom, pan-India

    The Toyota Fortuner offers a wider range of options, thanks to its multiple powertrain options. Its base variant undercuts the Kodiaq by around Rs 11 lakh, while the top-end variant is priced about Rs 3.25 lakh higher covering a broad spectrum.

    To keep things fair, we have compared the petrol version of the Toyota Fortuner, which costs Rs 35.37 lakh. That’s a massive price difference when compared to the Skoda Kodiaq, which is offered only with a turbo-petrol engine. We find out if it makes sense to spend the extra and get the newer European SUV…

    Dimensions

    Parameters

    Skoda Kodiaq

    Toyota Fortuner

    Difference

    Length

    4758 mm

    4795 mm

    -37 mm

    Width

    1864 mm

    1855 mm

    +9 mm

    Height

    1679 mm

    1835 mm

    -156 mm

    Wheelbase

    2791 mm

    2745 mm

    +46 mm

    Boot space

    281 litres to 1976 litres

    296 litre to 1080 litres

    -15 litre (with all rows up)

    The Skoda Kodiaq is slightly wider and has a marginally longer wheelbase compared to the Toyota Fortuner. However, the Fortuner is significantly bigger, both in terms of length and height. This size advantage is a key reason why it has a more dominating road presence than most other SUVs in the segment, including the Kodiaq.

    Powertrain Options

    Models

    Skoda Kodiaq

    Toyota Fortuner

    Engine

    2-litre turbo petrol

    2.7-litre petrol

    2.8-litre diesel

    Power

    204 PS

    166 PS

    204 PS

    Torque

    320 Nm

    245 Nm

    Up to 500 Nm

    Transmission*

    7-DCT

    5-MT / 6-AT

    6-iMT / 6-AT

    Drivetrain

    All-wheel drive (AWD)

    Rear-wheel Drive (RWD)

    Rear-wheel Drive (RWD) / All-wheel Drive (AWD)

    *DCT-dual clutch transmission, iMT- Intelligent Manual transmission, MT-manual transmission, AT- automatic transmission

    The new Skoda Kodiaq comes with a single turbo-petrol engine, paired with an all-wheel-drive system. In comparison, the Toyota Fortuner gives you more powertrain choices, offering both petrol and diesel engine options with higher capacities. It also provides a wider range of transmission setups, including both manual and automatic gearboxes, along with the choice between rear-wheel and all-wheel drivetrains.

    When comparing their petrol variants, the Skoda Kodiaq offers more power and torque than the Toyota Fortuner. It also comes paired with a 7-speed DCT, which offers quicker shifts than the Toyota’s 6-speed torque converter. 

    Features

    New Skoda Kodiaq Cabin

    Features

    Skoda Kodiaq

    Toyota Fortuner

    Exterior

    • 18-inch alloy wheels with aero trims

    • 18-inch steel spare wheel

    • Auto LED headlights with welcome effect & cornering function

    • Horizontal light strip on grille

    • LED taillights with welcome effect

    • Auto-dimming, auto-folding and heated ORVM with memory function

    • 18-inch alloy wheels

    • Auto LED headlights

    • LED front and rear fog lamps

    • Electrically foldable and adjustable ORVMs

    Interior

    • Leather upholstery

    • Multi-colour ambient lighting

    • Panoramic sunroof

    • Auto-dimming IRVM

    • Dual glovebox

    • All-black colour for Sportline and black / tan for L&K

    • Leather upholstery

    • Ambient lighting

    • Dual glovebox with cooling functionality

    Comfort & Convenience

    • 10.25-inch digital driver’s display

    • 3-zone auto AC with rear vents

    • Rear window sunshades

    • Sliding & reclining rear seats

    • Centre armrests with storage for front & 2nd row occupants

    • Cruise control

    • 6 Drive modes

    • Dual wireless phone charger with ventilation

    • Front power-adjustable seats with ventilation, heating, memory & massage function

    • 4x 45W USB-C type charging ports

    • Analogue dials with colour 

    • Ventilated front seats

    • Cruise control

    • Tilt/telescopic adjustable steering

    • Centre armrests with storage for front & 2nd row occupants

    • Dual-zone auto AC

    • 3 Driving modes

    • Power-adjustable driver & co-driver seats

    • 60:40 split 2nd row seats

    • Sliding and reclining 2nd row seats

    • Reclining 3rd row seats

    • Powered tailgate

    • Wireless phone charger

    Infotainment

    • 12.9-inch touchscreen infotainment display

    • Wireless Apple CarPlay & Android Auto

    • 13-speaker Canton sound system

    • 8-inch touchscreen infotainment display

    • Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

    • 11-speaker JBL sound system*

    • Connected car tech

    Safety

    • 9 airbags

    • Electronic stability control (ESC)

    • Traction control

    • ISOFIX child seat mounts

    • Driver attention & drowsiness monitor

    •  

    • Hill start assist

    • Hill descent control

    • 360-degree camera

    • Auto-park assist

    • 7 airbags

    • Electronic stability control (ESC)

    • Traction control

    • ISOFIX child seat mounts

    • Hill assist control

    • Differential lock

    • Downhill assist control

    • Front and Rear parking sensors

    • Rear-view camera with Parking assist

     

    • The new Kodiaq is more feature-rich especially in terms of comfort and convenience with highlights like front seats with massage function, 3-zone climate control, a larger 12.9-inch touchscreen, a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display, a 13-speaker Canton audio system and a panoramic sunroof.

    • Even in terms of safety, the Kodiaq gets 9 airbags, a 360-degree camera, and auto park assist, while the Fortuner includes 7 airbags and basics like rear-view camera with front and rear parking sensors and hill hold assist.

    • The Toyota Fortuner just offers some features over the Kodiaq like reclining third row seats and rear fog lights.

    Verdict

    Based on this comparison, you can’t really go wrong with either of these two SUVs. However, you might find them a lot different based on your taste for four-wheelers. The Skoda Kodiaq might suit you if a more modern and sleek looking feature-rich SUV that is mighty fun to drive.

    New Skoda Kodiaq
     

    If you like a bold SUV that feels powerful, gives you more choice in variants and price range and could be driven off-road more effortlessly due to its body-on-frame construction, the Toyota Fortuner should get you covered. Its like a trusted desi-SUV, that commands respect whether you're pulling up at a farmhouse or driving through the hills and off the roads.

