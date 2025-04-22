Our New Skoda Kodiaq vs Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line Instagram Poll Has Drawn Interesting Results

Both SUVs have debuted in their new generation avatars recently, which made us ask our CarDekho Instagram followers about their choice between the two models

The new generation models of the Skoda Kodiaq and Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line went on sale recently, with a similar pricing (for top models) and a lot of shared things including the powertrain option. While both SUVs are unique in their own manner, we decided to ask our CarDekho Instagram audience to pick their favourite SUV with an Instagram poll to gauge preferences. Here’s what the public opinion was.

What Did Our Audience Choose?

The Instagram poll had a simple question: “Which New SUV Will You Choose?”, offering both cars as options to choose between. However, to make things fair, we also provided an option which people could choose if they did not like any of these SUVs.

Out of the total 1,619 respondents, the majority 45 percent chose the 2025 Skoda Kodiaq. The Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line, however, managed to draw a share of 41 percent of the total votes in its favour. That said, 17 percent of the audience said that they did not like either of the two SUVs.

Skoda Kodiaq vs Tiguan R-Line: Similarities And Differences

While both models are the flagship offering currently in both carmakers’ lineup, the Skoda Kodiaq is a 7-seater SUV and is hence fairly larger in every respect than the 5-seater Tiguan R-Line. Moreover, while the Kodiaq has an elegant and classic design, the Volkswagen SUV has a sporty design that looks more radical than the Skoda offering.

The story is the same inside, where the Kodiaq gets a choice between an all-black hue or a dual-tone theme based on the chosen variant. The 2025 Tiguan R-Line, on the other hand, comes with an all-black theme with blue accents.

The common features include a panoramic sunroof, a leatherette seat upholstery and 3-zone auto AC with ambient lighting. The Tiguan has a larger 15-inch infotainment, but the Kodiaq gets a more premium 13-speaker Canton sound system. Moreover, while the Tiguan R-Line gets a Level-2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) suite which is missing from the Skoda flagship, the Czech SUV has a 360-degree camera and auto park assist feature.

But one of the biggest misses in the new Skoda Kodiaq is the dynamic chassis control (DCC), which is offered with the VW Tiguan R Line. This feature basically allows you to basically change the stiffness of the dampers. It will allow you to choose a softer setting for better ride or a stiffer setup for better handling.

The powertrain option is identical to both SUVs, the details of which are as follows:

Engine 2-litre turbo-petrol engine Power 204 PS Torque 320 Nm Transmission 7-speed DCT* Drivetrain All-wheel-drive (AWD)

*DCT = Dual-clutch automatic transmission

Price And Rivals

While prices of the 2025 Skoda Kodiaq range between Rs 46.89 lakh and Rs 48.69 lakh, the Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line costs Rs 49 lakh, making it more than Rs 2 lakh expensive than the base-spec Kodiaq.

While the Skoda Kodiaq locks horns with other full-size SUVs such as the Toyota Fortuner, MG Gloster and Jeep Meridian, the Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line squares off with the Jeep Compass, Hyundai Tucson and Citroen C5 Aircross. Both these SUVs can also be considered as alternatives to the Mercedes-Benz GLA, Audi Q3 and BMW X1.

All prices are ex-showroom, pan-India

