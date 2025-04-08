MY25 Maruti Grand Vitara Launched In India With A Price Hike Of Up To Rs 41,000; Gets 6 Airbags As Standard And A Few More Features

The MY25 Grand Vitara’s all-wheel-drive (AWD) variant is now teamed with an automatic gearbox, like the Toyota Hyryder

The update has introduced a powered driver’s seat, 6 airbags (as standard), an electronic parking brake with auto hold, and rear window sunshades.

It also gets new optional variants based on Zeta, Zeta Plus, Alpha and Alpha Plus variants, which make the panoramic sunroof more affordable.

It also gets a new Delta Plus variant with a strong hybrid engine, making the powertrain option more accessible by over Rs 1.5 lakh.

The exterior design is unchanged save for a new set of 17-inch dual-tone alloy wheels.

Prices now range between Rs 11.42 lakh and Rs 20.68 lakh (ex-showroom).

After the Toyota Hyryder, the Maruti Grand Vitara has also received its MY25 (model year 2025) update, which now gets a 6-speed automatic transmission with the AWD option. The update has also equipped the compact SUV with new dual-tone 17-inch alloy wheels and features including a powered driver’s seat and 6 airbags (as standard). Along with this, the prices of the Grand Vitara have been hiked, the details of which are as follows:

New Prices

Variant New Price Old Price Difference 1.5-litre mild-hybrid petrol engine with FWD setup Sigma MT Rs 11.42 lakh Rs 11.19 lakh + Rs 23,000 Delta MT Rs 12.53 lakh Rs 12.30 lakh + Rs 23,000 Delta AT Rs 13.93 lakh Rs 13.70 lakh + Rs 23,000 Zeta MT Rs 14.67 lakh Rs 14.26 lakh + Rs 41,000 Zeta AT Rs 16.07 lakh Rs 15.66 lakh + Rs 41,000 Zeta (O) MT Rs 15.27 lakh – New Variant Zeta (O) AT Rs 16.67 lakh – New Variant Alpha MT Rs 16.14 lakh Rs 15.76 lakh + Rs 38,000 Alpha AT Rs 17.54 lakh Rs 17.16 lakh + Rs 38,000 Alpha (O) MT Rs 16.74 lakh – New Variant Alpha (O) AT Rs 18.14 lakh – New Variant 1.5-litre mild-hybrid petrol engine with AWD setup Alpha AWD MT – Rs 17.02 lakh Discontinued Alpha AWD AT Rs 19.04 lakh – New Variant Alpha (O) AWD AT Rs 19.64 lakh – New Variant 1.5-litre strong-hybrid petrol engine (only available in a FWD setup) Delta Plus e-CVT Rs 16.99 lakh – New variant Zeta Plus e-CVT Rs 18.60 lakh Rs 18.58 lakh + Rs 2,000 Zeta Plus (O) e-CVT Rs 19.20 lakh – New Variant Alpha Plus e-CVT Rs 19.92 lakh Rs 19.99 lakh (- Rs 7,000) Alpha Plus (O) e-CVT Rs 20.68 lakh – New Variant

All prices are ex-showroom, pan-India

The Maruti Grand Vitara has been introduced with new optional (O) variants for the Zeta, Zeta Plus, Alpha and Alpha Plus variants, which makes a panoramic sunroof more accessible now. It also gets a new Delta Plus variant with a strong hybrid engine, that makes the greener powertrain option more accessible by over Rs 1.5 lakh.

That said, the Maruti Grand Vitara also comes with a CNG option, the prices of which are yet to be revealed.

Maruti Grand Vitara: Powertrain Options

Along with getting mild-hybrid and a strong-hybrid engine options, the Grand Vitara also offers a petrol+CNG option. The detailed specifications of these powertrain options are as follows:

Engine 1.5-litre mild hybrid petrol engine 1.5-litre strong hybrid engine 1.5-litre petrol+CNG option Power 103 PS 116 PS (combined) 88 PS Torque 137 Nm 141 Nm (Hybrid) 121.5 Nm Transmission 5-speed MT / 6-speed AT e-CVT 5-speed MT Drivetrain* FWD / AWD (AT only) FWD FWD

*FWD = Front-wheel-drive; AWD = All-wheel-drive

The MY25 update has provided the Grand Vitara with a 6-speed automatic gearbox with the AWD setup. Earlier, this drivetrain option was available with only a manual setup, which has now been discontinued. All other things, including the performance figures and gearbox options for other powertrain options are unchanged.

Maruti Grand Vitara: New Features And Safety Tech

Like the recently updated Toyota Hyryder, the 2025 Grand Vitara also gets an 8-way electrically adjustable driver’s seat, an air purifier with digital display, rear window sunshades and LED cabin lights. It continues to feature a 9-inch touchscreen, a digital driver’s display, auto AC with rear vents, ventilated front seats, a heads-up display (HUD), a wireless phone charger and a panoramic sunroof.

The safety suite has also been updated with 6 airbags (as standard) and an electronic parking brake (with automatic variants only). The compact SUV continues to feature a 360-degree camera, hill hold assist and disc brakes on all four wheels.

Maruti Grand Vitara: Rivals

The Maruti Grand Vitara locks horns with other compact SUVs such as the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Toyota Hyryder, Skoda Kushaq, Volkswagen Taigun and MG Astor.

