Maruti Wagon R Gets 6 Airbags As Standard Now

It joins the Celerio and Alto K10 with six airbags as standard now, leaving the S Presso and Ignis in Maruti’s hatchback lineup with dual airbags.

Maruti Wagon R gets 6 airbags across all variants now.

Other safety features include ABS with EBD, electronic stability control and hill hold assist.

No mechanical changes, continues with the same 1-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine alongside a 1.2-litre petrol engine.

Also gets an optional CNG kit with slightly reduced output.

Prices range from Rs 5.64 lakh to Rs 7.47 lakh (ex-showroom, pan-India)

The crowd favourite hatchback of India, Maruti Wagon R, has been updated with 6 airbags as standard now from the earlier setup with dual front airbags. While the new price list of the updated Wagon R hasn’t been shared yet, you can expect a slight bump over the earlier price. That said, here are the older prices of all the variants:

Variant Prices Lxi Petrol Rs 5.64 lakh Lxi CNG Rs 6.54 lakh Vxi Petrol Manual Rs 6.09 lakh Vxi Petrol Automatic Rs 6.59 lakh Vxi CNG Rs 7 lakh Zxi Petrol Rs 6.38 lakh Zxi Petrol Automatic Rs 6.88 lakh Zxi Petrol Plus Rs 6.85 lakh Zxi Plus Petrol Dual-tone Rs 6.97 lakh Zxi Plus Petrol Automatic Rs 7.36 lakh Zxi Plus Petrol Automatic Rs 7.47 lakh

*All prices are ex-showroom, pan-India

What’s New

Maruti is yet to confirm if there are any other notable updates to the Wagon R, however, the major change in its safety suite is that it now has six airbags for all variants. It has now joined the likes of Celerio, Alto K10, Eeco, and Grand Vitara to be updated with this necessary safety feature as standard on all variants.

The additional airbags could be found on the seats (side airbags) and B-pillar (curtain airbags).

Other Features & Safety Tech

The Maruti Wagon R has other comfort and convenience features like a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a 4-speaker sound system, steering-mounted controls, manual AC, electrically adjustable outside rear view mirror (ORVM), remote keyless entry and rear wiper and washer.

Other safety features in the Wagon R include ABS with EBD, electronic stability control (ESC), central locking, rear parking sensors, and hill hold assist.

Powertrain

The Maruti Wagon R gets three powertrain options, including an optional CNG kit. The details are as follows:

Engine 1-litre naturally aspirated petrol 1-litre petrol-CNG 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol Power 67 PS 57 PS 90 PS Torque 89 Nm 82.1 Nm 113 Nm Transmission 5-speed MT, 5-speed AMT 5-speed MT 5-speed MT, 5-speed AMT Claimed Fuel Efficiency 24.35 kmpl (MT), 25.19 kmpl (AMT) 33.48 km/kg 23.56 kmpl (MT), 24.43 kmpl (AMT)

*MT - Manual Transmission, AMT- Automated Manual Transmission

Rivals

The Maruti Wagon R takes on its sibling hatchback, Maruti Celerio and others like the Tata Tiago, and even the Citroen C3 cross-hatchback. Barring the Tata Tiago, the other two of its competitors are also equipped with six airbags.

