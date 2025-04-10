Maruti Wagon R Gets 6 Airbags As Standard Now
Modified On Apr 10, 2025 12:53 PM By Bikramjit
It joins the Celerio and Alto K10 with six airbags as standard now, leaving the S Presso and Ignis in Maruti’s hatchback lineup with dual airbags.
Maruti Wagon R gets 6 airbags across all variants now.
Other safety features include ABS with EBD, electronic stability control and hill hold assist.
No mechanical changes, continues with the same 1-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine alongside a 1.2-litre petrol engine.
Also gets an optional CNG kit with slightly reduced output.
Prices range from Rs 5.64 lakh to Rs 7.47 lakh (ex-showroom, pan-India)
The crowd favourite hatchback of India, Maruti Wagon R, has been updated with 6 airbags as standard now from the earlier setup with dual front airbags. While the new price list of the updated Wagon R hasn’t been shared yet, you can expect a slight bump over the earlier price. That said, here are the older prices of all the variants:
|
Variant
|
Prices
|
Lxi Petrol
|
Rs 5.64 lakh
|
Lxi CNG
|
Rs 6.54 lakh
|
Vxi Petrol Manual
|
Rs 6.09 lakh
|
Vxi Petrol Automatic
|
Rs 6.59 lakh
|
Vxi CNG
|
Rs 7 lakh
|
Zxi Petrol
|
Rs 6.38 lakh
|
Zxi Petrol Automatic
|
Rs 6.88 lakh
|
Zxi Petrol Plus
|
Rs 6.85 lakh
|
Zxi Plus Petrol Dual-tone
|
Rs 6.97 lakh
|
Zxi Plus Petrol Automatic
|
Rs 7.36 lakh
|
Zxi Plus Petrol Automatic
|
Rs 7.47 lakh
*All prices are ex-showroom, pan-India
What’s New
Maruti is yet to confirm if there are any other notable updates to the Wagon R, however, the major change in its safety suite is that it now has six airbags for all variants. It has now joined the likes of Celerio, Alto K10, Eeco, and Grand Vitara to be updated with this necessary safety feature as standard on all variants.
The additional airbags could be found on the seats (side airbags) and B-pillar (curtain airbags).
Other Features & Safety Tech
The Maruti Wagon R has other comfort and convenience features like a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a 4-speaker sound system, steering-mounted controls, manual AC, electrically adjustable outside rear view mirror (ORVM), remote keyless entry and rear wiper and washer.
Other safety features in the Wagon R include ABS with EBD, electronic stability control (ESC), central locking, rear parking sensors, and hill hold assist.
Powertrain
The Maruti Wagon R gets three powertrain options, including an optional CNG kit. The details are as follows:
|
Engine
|
1-litre naturally aspirated petrol
|
1-litre petrol-CNG
|
1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol
|
Power
|
67 PS
|
57 PS
|
90 PS
|
Torque
|
89 Nm
|
82.1 Nm
|
113 Nm
|
Transmission
|
5-speed MT, 5-speed AMT
|
5-speed MT
|
5-speed MT, 5-speed AMT
|
Claimed Fuel Efficiency
|
24.35 kmpl (MT), 25.19 kmpl (AMT)
|
33.48 km/kg
|
23.56 kmpl (MT), 24.43 kmpl (AMT)
*MT - Manual Transmission, AMT- Automated Manual Transmission
Rivals
The Maruti Wagon R takes on its sibling hatchback, Maruti Celerio and others like the Tata Tiago, and even the Citroen C3 cross-hatchback. Barring the Tata Tiago, the other two of its competitors are also equipped with six airbags.
