A CNG Micro-SUV Under 8 Lakhs? Hyundai Exter Base Variant Now Gets A CNG Option

The addition of CNG on the EX variant makes the CNG option more affordable by Rs 1.13 lakh on the Hyundai Exter

Hyundai has introduced the dual-cylinder CNG powertrain to the base spec trim of the Exter. This addition has made the cleaner fuel option more affordable by Rs 1.13 lakh in the micro SUV’s lineup. It now has a total of five dual-cylinder CNG variants: S, S Plus, SX, SX Knight and the newly added EX. Here is a look at the prices of the pre-existing CNG variants along with the newly added EX variant.

Variant Price New EX Dual Cylinder Rs 7.50 lakh S Executive Single Cylinder Rs 8.55 lakh S CNG Dual Cylinder Rs 8.64 lakh S Plus Executive Dual Cylinder Rs 8.85 lakh SX Single Cylinder Rs 9.25 lakh SX Dual Cylinder Rs 9.33 lakh SX Knight Dual Cylinder Rs 9.48 lakh SX Tech Rs 9.53 lakh

The Hyundai Exter is offered with two CNG options: a single cylinder and a dual cylinder. The new EX variant is being offered with the two-cylinder tech, making it the most affordable option by Rs 1.13 lakh.

Let us take a look at everything the base spec EX variant has on offer:

Features And Safety

The Hyundai Exter’s base trim comes with halogen headlamps. LED taillamps body-coloured bumpers, and 14-inch steel wheels without covers.

Being a dual-cylinder CNG, the EX variant of the Exter will offer more space than a single-cylinder CNG option.

As the base variant, the EX has a bare-bones cabin that features a 4.2-inch semi-digital driver's display, manual AC, driver seat height adjustment, a CNG switch, front power windows, LED taillamps and keyless entry.

In terms of safety, the EX variant of the Exter gets 6 airbags, an antilock braking system (ABS) with electronic brake force distribution (EBD), and rear parking sensors.

Also Check Out: Hyundai Alcazar Now Gets Wireless Smartphone Connectivity But For A Small Premium

Powertrain

The specifications of the dual-cylinder powertrain, which is now available on the EX variant, are as follows:

Engine 1.2-litre dual cylinder CNG Power 69 PS Torque 95 Nm Transmission 5-speed manual

Price And Rivals

Although the EX variant is now the most affordable CNG option with the Exter, the price range of the micro SUV remains unchanged at Rs 6 lakh to Rs 10.50 lakh. The Exter rivals the likes of the Tata Punch, Maruti Fronx, Toyota Taisor, Renault Kiger and Nissan Magnite.

(All prices are ex-showroom, Delhi)

Follow the CarDekho WhatsApp channel to get instant updates from the automotive world

Disclaimer- Images present in the report are of the higher variant of the Hyundai Exter.