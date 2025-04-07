All
    A CNG Micro-SUV Under 8 Lakhs? Hyundai Exter Base Variant Now Gets A CNG Option

    Published On Apr 07, 2025 01:31 PM By Kartik

    5.7K Views
    The addition of CNG on the EX variant makes the CNG option more affordable by Rs 1.13 lakh on the Hyundai Exter

    Hyundai has introduced the dual-cylinder CNG powertrain to the base spec trim of the Exter. This addition has made the cleaner fuel option more affordable by Rs 1.13 lakh in the micro SUV’s lineup. It now has a total of five dual-cylinder CNG variants: S, S Plus, SX, SX Knight and the newly added EX. Here is a look at the prices of the pre-existing CNG variants along with the newly added EX variant. 

    Variant 

    Price 

    New EX Dual Cylinder 

    Rs 7.50 lakh 

    S Executive Single Cylinder 

    Rs 8.55 lakh 

    S CNG Dual Cylinder 

    Rs 8.64 lakh 

    S Plus Executive Dual Cylinder 

    Rs 8.85 lakh 

    SX Single Cylinder 

    Rs 9.25 lakh 

    SX Dual Cylinder 

    Rs 9.33 lakh 

    SX Knight Dual Cylinder 

    Rs 9.48 lakh 

    SX Tech 

    Rs 9.53 lakh 

    The Hyundai Exter is offered with two CNG options: a single cylinder and a dual cylinder. The new EX variant is being offered with the two-cylinder tech, making it the most affordable option by Rs 1.13 lakh.

    Let us take a look at everything the base spec EX variant has on offer: 

    Features And Safety 

    The Hyundai Exter’s base trim comes with halogen headlamps. LED taillamps body-coloured bumpers, and 14-inch steel wheels without covers. 

    Being a dual-cylinder CNG, the EX variant of the Exter will offer more space than a single-cylinder CNG option. 

    As the base variant, the EX has a bare-bones cabin that features a 4.2-inch semi-digital driver's display, manual AC, driver seat height adjustment, a CNG switch, front power windows, LED taillamps and keyless entry. 

    In terms of safety, the EX variant of the Exter gets 6 airbags, an antilock braking system (ABS) with electronic brake force distribution (EBD), and rear parking sensors. 

    Powertrain 

    The specifications of the dual-cylinder powertrain, which is now available on the EX variant, are as follows: 

    Engine 

    1.2-litre dual cylinder CNG 

    Power

    69 PS 

    Torque 

    95 Nm 

    Transmission 

    5-speed manual 

    Price And Rivals 

    Although the EX variant is now the most affordable CNG option with the Exter, the price range of the micro SUV remains unchanged at Rs 6 lakh to Rs 10.50 lakh. The Exter rivals the likes of the Tata Punch, Maruti Fronx, Toyota Taisor, Renault Kiger and Nissan Magnite

    (All prices are ex-showroom, Delhi) 

    Disclaimer- Images present in the report are of the higher variant of the Hyundai Exter. 

