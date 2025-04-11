Kia Seltos Hybrid Confirmed, Brand Puts Out Future Product Strategy With More Focus On Hybrids And EVs By 2030

Kia plans to increase their hybrids and electric vehicle presence in the Indian market to about 43 percent in their lineup by 2030.

In its 2025 CEO Investor Day, Kia has globally shared its future product roadmap, which highlights the carmaker’s strong focus on electrified vehicles. Its focus on four key markets, including India, suggests that the Korean carmaker will introduce more hybrid cars in our market by 2030. The Kia Seltos Hybrid has also been confirmed globally and is expected to make its way to our shores as part of this plan.

Seltos Hybrid Confirmed

The Kia Seltos is one of the brand’s best-selling SUVs in India. It is now confirmed to receive a hybrid powertrain as part of Kia’s new greener products strategy. While the carmaker hasn’t confirmed whether the Seltos Hybrid will feature mild-hybrid or strong-hybrid technology, it’s likely to be the latter, especially considering rival models like the Maruti Grand Vitara and Toyota Hyryder, both of which are available with strong hybrid setups.

The hybrid Seltos is expected to bring better fuel efficiency and lower emissions, which are key decision factors for not only Indian buyers but meeting the emissions standards. This hybrid powertrain could likely debut with the next-generation Seltos, which can be expected sometime in 2026.

Kia’s Future Plans

Kia currently only has primarily Internal combustion engine (ICE)-powered cars and EVs in their lineup in India in a ratio of 99 percent to 1 percent. The carmaker has already been working on increasing its EV footprint with Carens EV set to launch later this year and Syros EV expected to arrive in 2026. Both these cars will sit in the mass market segment and will help bring in more volumes. Also, the carmaker recently launched the facelifted EV6 on our shores to tackle the premium market.

By 2030, Kia plans its India lineup to consist of 57 percent ICE-cars, 25 percent hybrids (HEVs), and 18 percent full EVs.

Next Launches For India

As for next, the Kia Carens facelift is expected to debut this April 2025. The car is expected to come with a revised design, some major feature updates and the same powertrain options. It can have a starting price of Rs 11 lakh (ex-showroom, pan-India) and be on sale alongside the current Carens.

