2025 Kia Carens Unofficial Bookings Are Now Open At Some Dealerships Ahead Of Launch

The 2025 Kia Carens is expected to debut later in April and will be sold along the current model

Unofficial bookings for 2025 Kia Carens are now open at some dealerships for a token amount of Rs 25,000

It is expected to include exterior changes such as new lighting elements, redesigned alloys and tweaked bumpers.

The feature list is also expected to be expanded with the addition of tech such as a larger dual-screen setup, ADAS and a 360-degree camera.

The new Carens is expected to retain the same engine choices as the currently available model.

The updated Kia Carens is expected to be priced around Rs 11.50 lakh (ex-showroom)

The Kia Carens, which was launched in 2022, is all set to get its first major update. While the 2025 Carens is set to debut this month, unofficial bookings for it are already underway for a token amount of Rs 25,000 at some dealerships. If you are interested in buying this new MPV, here is a quick overview of what you can expect with the 2025 Kia Carens.

A point to note is that the updated 2025 Kia Carens will be available alongside the existing model.

2025 Kia Carens Overview

The design changes for the 2025 Carens, based on spy shots, include new lighting elements and a new bumper. It is also expected to get a new set of alloy wheels and a connected lighting strip at the rear along with tweaked LED tail lamps.

The cabin of the new Kia Carens is also expected to be different from the currently available model. It is expected to get a newly designed dashboard along with an updated colour scheme and plenty of features additions. Like the current car, you can expect it to be offered with both 6- and 7-seater options.

In terms of features, the new Carens is expected to get the larger 12.3-inch digital driver’s display and touchscreen infotainment system, panoramic sunroof and second-row ventilated seats on top of already existing features such as a wireless phone charger, air filter, 8-speaker Bose sound system, and auto AC.

The safety suite of the 2025 Kia Carens is expected to come with a 360-degree camera and advanced driver assistance system (ADAS), along with pre-existing features such as 6 airbags (as standard), electronic stability control (ESC), hill start assist, rear parking sensors and a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS).

2025 Kia Carens Powertrain

The 2025 Kia Carens is expected to come with the same powertrain choices as those on the currently available Carens, specifications of which are as follows:

Engine 1.5-litre N/A petrol 1.5-litre turbo petrol 1.5-litre diesel Power 115 PS 160 PS 116 PS Torque 144 Nm 253 Nm 250 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT 6-speed IMT*/ 7-speed DCT ** 6-speed MT/6-speed AT#

*IMT= clutchless manual

**DCT= dual clutch transmission

#AT= torque converter automatic

2025 Kia Carens Price And Rivals

The 2025 Kia Carens is expected to start from around Rs 11 lakh (ex-showroom). After its launch it will act as a premium alternative to the Maruti XL6 and Maruti Ertiga and a more affordable choice when compared to the Toyota Innova Crysta, Toyota Innova Hycross and Maruti Invicto.

(All prices are ex-showroom, pan India)

