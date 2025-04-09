2025 Skoda Kodiaq India Launch On April 17

An evolutionary design, revamped cabin, more features and bumped up power… the 2025 Skoda Kodiaq gets updates on all aspects

2025 Skoda Kodiaq to be launched on April 17.

It will be offered in two variants: Sportline and Selection L&K.

Gets an evolutionary exterior design with more modern lighting elements.

Inside, a brand new dashboard design is offered in two colour schemes.

Highlight features include 12.9-inch touchscreen, massaging function for front seats and 13-speaker Canton sound system.

Powered by a 204 PS 2-litre turbo-petrol engine, teamed with a 7-speed DCT.

If you had your eyes set on the new 2025 Skoda Kodiaq, then we would like to inform you that its launch isn’t far away. Prices of the new Skoda Kodiaq are set to be announced on April 17. The second-generation Skoda Kodiaq will be available to buy in two variants: Sportline and Selection L&K.

2025 Skoda Kodiaq: Exterior Design

The Skoda Kodiaq’s design takes an evolutionary approach rather than a groundbreaking new one. The familiar Skoda “Butterfly” grille is now a size larger and gets an illuminated light bar for flash, while the headlights are now sleeker. Below that, you get a bumper with C-shaped elements and a slim air dam.

In profile, the Skoda Kodiaq gets 18-inch alloys with differing designs depending on the trim you pick. It also gets a silver trim on the C-pillar to give the roof a floating effect. Rounding off the overall design is a pair of connected LED tail lamps.

2025 Skoda Kodiaq: Interior Design

The interior of the 2025 Kodiaq is brand new. You get a new layered dashboard that’s dominated by a large 12.9-inch touchscreen infotainment system. It also gets physical controls, which are multifunctional, meaning they can be used for multiple purposes such as climate control and infotainment duties.

The gear selector has now been shifted to the steering column, opening up plenty of storage space in the lower centre console. There are two cabin colour schemes on offer: black with the Sportline and black/tan with the Selection L&K.

2025 Skoda Kodiaq: Features Onboard

In terms of features, the Skoda Kodiaq comes packing a lot. Apart from the aforementioned touchscreen, the 2025 Kodiaq comes with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, three-zone climate control, dual wireless phone chargers, multi-colour ambient lighting, panoramic sunroof, powered front seats with heating, ventilation and massaging, as well as a 13-speaker Canton sound system.

Passenger safety is taken care of by 9 airbags, front and rear parking sensors with 360-degree camera, electronic stability control (ESC), park assist and electronic parking brake with auto hold. There will be no advanced driver’s assistance systems (ADAS) on offer with the 2025 Skoda Kodiaq.

2025 Skoda Kodiaq: Engine Option

The Skoda Kodiaq will be offered with a single 2-litre turbo-petrol engine, specifications of which have been mentioned in the table below for your reference:

Parameters 2025 Skoda Kodiaq Engine 2-litre turbo-petrol Power 204 PS Torque 320 Nm Transmission 7-speed DCT* Drivetrain All-wheel drive (AWD) Claimed Fuel Efficiency 14.86 kmpl

*dual-clutch automatic transmission

2025 Skoda Kodiaq: Expected Price And Rivals

The 2025 Skoda Kodiaq is expected to be priced from around Rs 45 lakh (ex-showroom). It will go up against the Jeep Meridian as well as full-size SUVs such as the Toyota Fortuner, MG Gloster and the upcoming MG Majestor and the regular Volkswagen Tiguan.

