Kia Syros Scores 5 Star Safety Rating In Bharat NCAP Crash Test

It has also become the first made-in-India Kia to score a perfect 5 star safety rating in a crash test

The Kia Syros has been crash tested by Bharat NCAP and it has secured an impressive 5 star safety rating. This has also resulted in the Syros becoming the first made-in-India model to secure 5 stars in a crash test. The premium sub-4 metre has secured 5 stars in both Adult and Child Occupant Protection. Here’s a detailed look at the results:

Adult Occupant Protection (AOP)

30.21/32 Points

Frontal offset deformable barrier test: 14.21/16 points

Side deformable barrier test: 16/16 points

In the frontal impact test conducted at 64 kmph, the Kia Syros offered ‘good’ protection to the driver and passenger’s head and neck. The protection to the driver’s chest was rated only as adequate, while the passenger’s chest protection was rated ‘good’. Kia’s new SUV showed ‘good’ protection to the driver and passenger’s thighs and pelvis region, while the both tibias of the driver and right tibia of the passenger received ‘adequate’ protection in this crash test. The driver’s feet received a ‘good’ protection rating.

When crash tested from the side against a deformable barrier at 50 kmph, the Syros provided the driver ‘good’ protection to all parts of the driver.

In the side pole test, the result was the same as in the side impact test with ‘good’ protection to all the body areas.

Child Occupant Protection (COP)

44.42/49 Points

Dynamic score: 23.42/24 points

Child restraint system (CRS) installation score: 10/12 points

Vehicle Assessment score: 9/13 points

18-month Old Child

The Syros achieved 7.58 out of 12 points when it was tested for protection offered to an 18-month-old child.

3-year Old Child

For a 3-year-old child, the SUV was handed an almost perfect score of 7.84 out of 12 points. Unlike the GNCAP report, the BNCAP fact sheet does not offer much detail about the protection offered to the child, especially with regards to the head, chest or neck in the different crash tests.

Kia Syros Safety Features

The Syros gets six airbags (as standard), electronic stability control (ESC), ISOFIX child seat anchorages, and level-2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS). Kia has also equipped it with a 360-degree camera, an electronic parking brake as well as front and rear parking sensors.

Kia Syros Price And Rivals

The Kia Syros is priced between 9 lakh to Rs 17.80 lakh (ex-showroom). It serves as a premium alternative to other sub-4m SUVs like the Tata Nexon, Maruti Brezza, Skoda Kylaq, Kia Sonet, and Nissan Magnite.

