Mahindra BE 6 And Mahindra XEV 9e Collectively Had 3000 Units Delivered In Less Than A Month

As per booking trends, there has been 59 percent demand for the XEV 9e and 41 percent for the BE 6 with a collective waiting period of about six months.

Mahindra has announced achieving a milestone of collectively delivering 3000 units of their latest electric SUVs – the BE 6 and XEV 9e. This news comes just after about two weeks since their deliveries commenced. That said, the Indian marque has stated that XEV 9e has been leading as the customer favourite as per booking trends.

Buyers Preferences

The Mahindra EVs have been in the limelight ever since their debut in the Indian market, and the same reflects with 3000 units being sold and delivered in a short period.

As per booking trends, 59 percent of the buyers have put their names for the XEV 9e while the remaining 41 percent have opted for the quirky BE 6. In fact, for both the electric SUVs customers have mostly opted for the fully loaded top-spec Pack 3 variant, the brand stated. Also, Mahindra said there is a waiting period of about six months for both models and is looking to deliver more cars to customers quickly.

Mahindra BE 6 Overview

The Mahindra BE 6 has a quirky and unconventional design that is not too familiar on the Indian roads. It is aggressive and futuristic with a lot of cuts and creases. It has modern design elements like flush-type door handles, LED lighting and 19-inch dual-tone alloy wheels. It is offered in five variants: Pack One, Pack One Above, Pack Two, Pack Three Select, and Pack Three.

The BE 6 has a flight cockpit-inspired interior design which hosts features like dual 12.3-inch digital displays for infotainment and instrumentation, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, dual-zone auto-AC, a panoramic sunroof with illumination, a 16-speaker Harman Kardon sound system, two wireless phone chargers, keyless entry and an augmented reality-based heads-up display. Its safety features include 7 airbags, a 360-degree camera, a tyre pressure monitoring system and a Level-2 advanced driver assistance system (ADAS).

Mahindra XEV 9e Overview

The Mahindra XEV 9e is an electric SUV coupe that sports a sloping roofline, connected LED lighting and similar 19-inch dual tone alloy wheels. It is offered in four variants: Pack One, Pack Two, Pack Three Select and Pack Three.

The key features in XEV 9e include triple 12.3-inch displays, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, dual wireless phone chargers, dual-zone climate control, a panoramic glass roof with illumination, a powered driver’s seat with memory setting and a 16-speaker Harman Kardon sound system. For safety, it gets seven airbags, ABS with EBD, electronic stability control (ESC), tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), electronic parking brake with auto hold and Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) features.

Battery Pack

Both the Mahindra BE 6 and XEV 9e come equipped with two battery pack options and a rear-wheel drive option. The specifications of which are detailed below.

Specification BE 6 XEV 9e Battery Pack 59 kWh 79 kWh 59 kWh 79 kWh Claimed Range (MIDC Part 1+2) 557 km 683 km 542 km 656 km No. of electric motor(s) 1 1 1 1 Power 231 PS 286 PS 231 PS 286 PS Torque 380 Nm Drivetrain RWD*

*RWD- Rear wheel drive

Price And Rivals

The Mahindra BE 6 is priced from Rs 18.90 lakh to Rs 26.90 lakh while the Mahindra XEV 9e is priced between Rs 21.90 lakh and Rs 30.50 lakh (all prices ex-showroom, pan-India).

The BE 6 rivals the likes of Tata Curvv EV, Hyundai Creta Electric, MG ZS EV and will also take on the upcoming Maruti e Vitara. The XEV 9e, on the other hand, can be considered as an alternative to the BYD Atto 3 and the upcoming Tata Harrier EV.

