The first week of 2021 saw two new important launches and some big announcements

2021 Toyota Fortuner And Legender Launched

Toyota finally gave a big upgrade to the Fortuner this week, along with the launch of the Fortuner Legender variant. The facelifted Fortuner gets a makeover, new features, and a more powerful 2.8-litre diesel engine. The Legender variant gets a Lexus-inspired front look and a few exclusive features. Head here to know the prices and what’s new onboard:

2021 MG Hector Facelift Launched

MG gave the Hector a mild facelift with subtle cosmetic upgrades and some new features. Along with it, MG has also launched the 7-seater variant of the Hector Plus. The Hector was launched 18 months ago and this is its first major update. Check out all the details about it here:

2021 Jeep Compass Facelift Unveiled

The Jeep Compass finally gets its first facelift since its debut in 2017. While the exterior profile gets subtle updates, the cabin gets a heavy makeover. The complete dashboard layout has received a new look along with a bucketload of new features. It’s expected to launch by the end of this month. Read ahead to know all the changes and features found on the facelift.

Tata Gravitas Renamed The Tata Safari

The Tata Safari is set to make a comeback this month in the form of the Gravitas. The upcoming three-row SUV based on the Harrier has been renamed the ‘Safari’. The 2.0-litre diesel engine from the Harrier will make its way on the new Safari. Also, you will have the option of an automatic gearbox. Tap here to know all the expected details of the upcoming SUV.

Renault Kiger Unveiling Date Revealed

Renault is all set to enter the hotly contested sub-4-metre SUV space with the Kiger. The upcoming offering will be unveiled by the end of this month. It will share its components, engine and transmission options with the Nissan Magnite. The Kiger is expected to carry many premium features and a 4-star safety rating. Read here to know what we expect from the upcoming sub-compact SUV.

Skoda’s Upcoming Compact SUV Gets A Name

Skoda has revealed the production name of its upcoming rival for the Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos. Skoda Kushaq is all set to be revealed this March in a production-ready form. The Kushaq is based on an all-new platform that will also underpin the Volkswagen Taigun. Head here for the engine options, features and other expected highlights.

