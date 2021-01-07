2021 MG Hector Facelift Launched At Rs 12.89 Lakh

Modified On Jan 07, 2021 03:07 PM By Tarun for MG Hector

The facelifted Hector gets cosmetic upgrades and a few new features

The Hector facelift comes 18 months after its launch.

The facelift is limited to cosmetic upgrades and feature additions.

It continues with the same petrol and diesel engines.

It is priced from Rs 12.89 to Rs 18.32 lakh.

MG has launched the facelifted Hector from Rs 12.89 lakh to Rs 18.32 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). In comparison to the pre-facelift model, the prices have increased by up to Rs 44,000 only. The manufacturer made its India debut 18 months ago with the Hector. Over this period, it has managed to remain the best selling mid-size SUV. In the second half of 2020, the carmaker introduced its 6-seater variant, the Hector Plus. Here is the detailed variant-wise price list:

Petrol Pre-facelift Price Facelift Price Difference Style Rs 12.84 lakh Rs 12.90 lakh Rs 6,000 Super Rs 13.64 lakh Rs 13.89 lakh Rs 25,000 Smart DCT Rs 16 lakh Rs 16.42 lakh Rs 42,000 Sharp DCT Rs 17.56 lakh Rs 18 lakh Rs 44,000 Petrol - Hybrid Super Rs 14.22 lakh Rs 14.40 lakh Rs 18,000 Smart Rs 15.32 lakh Rs 15.66 lakh Rs 34,000 Sharp Rs 16.64 lakh Rs 17 lakh Rs 36,000 Diesel Style Rs 14 lakh Rs 14.21 lakh Rs 21,000 Super Rs 15 lakh Rs 15.31 lakh Rs 31,000 Smart Rs 16.50 lakh Rs 16.92 lakh Rs 42,000 Sharp Rs 17.89 lakh Rs 18.32 lakh Rs 43,000

The facelift gets changes in the form of cosmetic enhancements, new features as well as new Hinglish voice commands. It also gets a new chrome-studded front grille, new 18-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, skid plates at the front and back, scuff plates on both sides, and a new glossy black tailgate garnish. The upgrades on the exterior are subtle yet noticeable. The recently introduced starry blue colour on the Hector Plus will now also come on the Hector. Additionally, it will be available in red/black and white/black dual-tone colour options.

The cabin also sees several changes. The facelift now flaunts a dual-tone champagne and black theme. New features include wireless charging, enhanced thigh support, ventilated seats, remote control via smartwatch, and auto-dimming interior rear-view mirror. The vertical touchscreen infotainment unit now supports 31 Hinglish voice commands, a segment-first feature. Here is the list of the new commands:

S.No Function Command Command 1 Play radio Radio chalao Radio चलाओ 2 Radio Bajao Radio बजाओ 3 Switch on AM/play AM AM chalao AM चलाओ 4 Play FM radio/play FM FM Bajao/ FM बजाओ 5 FM Chalao FM चलाओ 6 Next station Agla Radio Station अगला Radio स्टेशन 7 Previous station Pichla Radio Station पिछला Radio स्टेशन 8 Increase the volume Volume up Volume badhao Volume बढ़ाओ 9 Volume down Volume Kam Karo Volume कम करो 10 Open the sunroof Sunroof Kholo Sunroof खोलो 11 Khul Ja Sim Sim खुल जा सिम सिम 12 Close the sunroof Sunroof Band Kar do Sunroof बंद कर दो 13 AC on please auto AC on AC on kardo AC ON कर दो 14 AC off please auto AC off AC Band Kar do AC बंद कर दो 15 Temperature up Temperature badha do Temperature बढ़ा दो 16 Mujhe Thand Lag Rahi hai मुझे ठण्ड लग रही है 17 Cool down temperature down Temperature kum kar do Temperature कम कर दो 18 Mujhe Garmi lag rahi hai मुझे गर्मी लग रही है 19 Increase fan speed Fan speed badha do Fan Speed बढ़ा दो 20 Decrease fan speed Fan Speed Kam Kar do Fan Speed कम कर दो 21 Next song Agla Gaana अगला गाना 22 Previous song Pichla Gaana पिछला गाना 23 Play favorite song Mere Waale Gaane Baja do मेरे वाले गाने बजा दो 24 Switch to navigation Navigation Chalao Navigation चलाओ 25 Find gas station/petrol pump Petrol Pump Dhundho Petrol Pump ढूंढो 26 Find hospital Hospital Dhundho Hospital ढूंढो 27 Find restaurant Restaraunt Dhundho Restaraunt ढूंढो 28 Go home Ghar Chalo Ghar चलो 29 Go to office Office Chalo Office चलो 30 Kaam Par Chale काम पर चले 31 Play Music Music Chalao Music चलाओ

Other existing features include a panoramic sunroof, semi-digital instrument cluster, traction control, 10.4-inch vertical touchscreen infotainment with connected car technology, TPMS, 360-degree parking camera, electrically adjustable front seats, disc brakes on all four-wheels, six airbags, and interior ambient lighting.

Under the bonnet, the Hector facelift continues with the same set of engines: a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol, a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol with 48V mild-hybrid technology, and a 2.0-litre diesel. The turbo motor, in both the states, produces 143PS and 250Nm. The diesel engine makes 170PS and 350Nm. A 6-speed manual remains standard for all the powertrains, but the 7-speed DCT comes only with the turbo-petrol motor.

The facelifted MG Hector will continue to rival the Mahindra XUV500, the 2021 Jeep Compass, and Tata Harrier. A vast price range puts the Hector on par with the Hyundai Creta and the Kia Seltos. The Hector Plus will soon find its prime competitor in the form of the Tata Safari, scheduled for a launch this month.

