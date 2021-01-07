  • Login / Register
HomeNew CarsNews2021 MG Hector Facelift Launched At Rs 12.89 Lakh
English | हिंदी

2021 MG Hector Facelift Launched At Rs 12.89 Lakh

Modified On Jan 07, 2021 03:07 PM By Tarun for MG Hector

  • 15834 Views
  • Write a comment

The facelifted Hector gets cosmetic upgrades and a few new features 

MG Hector Facelift 2021

  • The Hector facelift comes 18 months after its launch. 

  • The facelift is limited to cosmetic upgrades and feature additions. 

  • It continues with the same petrol and diesel engines. 

  • It is priced from Rs 12.89 to Rs 18.32 lakh.

MG has launched the facelifted Hector from Rs 12.89 lakh to Rs 18.32 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). In comparison to the pre-facelift model, the prices have increased by up to Rs 44,000 only. The manufacturer made its India debut 18 months ago with the Hector. Over this period, it has managed to remain the best selling mid-size SUV. In the second half of 2020, the carmaker introduced its 6-seater variant, the Hector Plus. Here is the detailed variant-wise price list: 

Petrol 

Pre-facelift Price

Facelift Price

Difference

Style

Rs 12.84 lakh

Rs 12.90 lakh

Rs 6,000

Super

Rs 13.64 lakh

Rs 13.89 lakh

Rs 25,000

Smart DCT

Rs 16 lakh

Rs 16.42 lakh

Rs 42,000

Sharp DCT

Rs 17.56 lakh

Rs 18 lakh

Rs 44,000

Petrol - Hybrid

      

Super

Rs 14.22 lakh

Rs 14.40 lakh

Rs 18,000

Smart 

Rs 15.32 lakh

Rs 15.66 lakh

Rs 34,000

Sharp

Rs 16.64 lakh

Rs 17 lakh

Rs 36,000

Diesel

      

Style

Rs 14 lakh

Rs 14.21 lakh

Rs 21,000

Super

Rs 15 lakh

Rs 15.31 lakh

Rs 31,000

Smart

Rs 16.50 lakh

Rs 16.92 lakh

Rs 42,000

Sharp 

Rs 17.89 lakh

Rs 18.32 lakh

Rs 43,000

The facelift gets changes in the form of cosmetic enhancements, new features as well as new Hinglish voice commands. It also gets a new chrome-studded front grille, new 18-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, skid plates at the front and back, scuff plates on both sides, and a new glossy black tailgate garnish. The upgrades on the exterior are subtle yet noticeable. The recently introduced starry blue colour on the Hector Plus will now also come on the Hector. Additionally, it will be available in red/black and white/black dual-tone colour options. 

The cabin also sees several changes. The facelift now flaunts a dual-tone champagne and black theme. New features include wireless charging, enhanced thigh support, ventilated seats, remote control via smartwatch, and auto-dimming interior rear-view mirror. The vertical touchscreen infotainment unit now supports 31 Hinglish voice commands, a segment-first feature. Here is the list of the new commands: 

S.No

Function

Command

Command

  

1

Play radio

Radio chalao

Radio चलाओ

  

2

Radio Bajao

Radio बजाओ

  

3

Switch on AM/play AM

AM  chalao

AM चलाओ

  

4

Play FM radio/play FM

FM Bajao/

FM बजाओ

  

5

FM Chalao

FM चलाओ

  

6

Next station

Agla Radio Station

अगला Radio स्टेशन

  

7

Previous station

Pichla Radio Station

पिछला Radio स्टेशन

  

8

Increase the volume

Volume up

Volume badhao

Volume बढ़ाओ

  

9

Volume down

Volume Kam Karo

Volume कम करो

  

10

Open the sunroof

Sunroof Kholo

Sunroof खोलो

  

11

Khul Ja Sim Sim

खुल जा सिम सिम

  

12

Close the sunroof 

Sunroof Band Kar do

Sunroof बंद कर दो

  

13

AC on please

auto AC on

AC on kardo

AC ON कर दो

  

14

AC off please

auto AC off

AC Band Kar do

AC बंद कर दो

  

15

Temperature up

Temperature badha do

Temperature बढ़ा दो 

  

16

Mujhe Thand Lag Rahi hai 

मुझे ठण्ड लग रही है

  

17

Cool down

temperature down

Temperature kum kar do

Temperature कम कर दो

  

18

Mujhe Garmi lag rahi hai 

मुझे गर्मी लग रही है

  

19

Increase fan speed

Fan speed badha do 

Fan Speed बढ़ा दो 

  

20

Decrease fan speed

Fan Speed Kam Kar do

Fan Speed कम कर दो

  

21

Next song

Agla Gaana

अगला गाना

  

22

Previous song

Pichla Gaana

पिछला गाना

  

23

Play favorite song

Mere Waale Gaane Baja do

मेरे वाले गाने बजा दो

  

24

Switch to navigation

Navigation Chalao

Navigation चलाओ

  

25

Find gas station/petrol pump

Petrol Pump Dhundho

Petrol Pump ढूंढो 

  

26

Find hospital

Hospital Dhundho

Hospital ढूंढो 

  

27

Find restaurant

Restaraunt Dhundho

Restaraunt  ढूंढो  

  

28

Go home

Ghar Chalo

Ghar चलो 

  

29

Go to office

Office Chalo

Office चलो 

  

30

Kaam Par Chale

काम पर चले

  

31

Play Music

Music Chalao

Music चलाओ

  

Other existing features include a panoramic sunroof, semi-digital instrument cluster, traction control, 10.4-inch vertical touchscreen infotainment with connected car technology, TPMS, 360-degree parking camera, electrically adjustable front seats, disc brakes on all four-wheels, six airbags, and interior ambient lighting. 

Under the bonnet, the Hector facelift continues with the same set of engines: a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol, a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol with 48V mild-hybrid technology, and a 2.0-litre diesel. The turbo motor, in both the states, produces 143PS and 250Nm. The diesel engine makes 170PS and 350Nm. A 6-speed manual remains standard for all the powertrains, but the 7-speed DCT comes only with the turbo-petrol motor. 

The facelifted MG Hector will continue to rival the Mahindra XUV500, the 2021 Jeep Compass, and Tata Harrier. A vast price range puts the Hector on par with the Hyundai Creta and the Kia Seltos. The Hector Plus will soon find its prime competitor in the form of the Tata Safari, scheduled for a launch this month. 

Read More on : Hector Automatic

T
Published by
Tarun
Was this article helpful ?

1 out of 1 found this helpful

Write your Comment on MG Hector

Read Full News
Big Saving !!
Save upto 9% ! Find best deals on Used MG Cars
VIEW USED MG HECTOR IN NEW DELHI

Similar cars to compare & consider

Ex-showroom Price New Delhi
  • Trending
  • Recent

Trending Suv

  • Latest
  • Upcoming
  • Popular
Latest Cars
Upcoming Cars
Popular Cars
*Estimated Price New Delhi
space Image
×
Which is your city ?