Toyota Fortuner Facelift Launched At Rs 29.98 Lakh. Now Available In 2 Avatars

Modified On Jan 06, 2021 02:43 PM By Sonny for Toyota Fortuner

The updated Fortuner comes with several new features, a more powerful diesel unit, and a sportier range-topping Legender trim

It looks sportier than before with an updated front fascia, but the new Legender looks more premium as well.

The 2.8-litre diesel engine has been updated for increased performance.

Legender variant is only available with a diesel-automatic 4x2 powertrain.

Feature updates include a larger 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and JBL sound system, wireless charger, and ventilated front seats.

2021 Fortuner renews its rivalry with the Ford Endeavour, Mahindra Alturas G4 and the recent entrant, MG Gloster.

Toyota has finally launched the facelifted Fortuner in India which now gets an added sportier-looking variant. It continues to offer the choice of petrol and diesel engines as well as 4x2 and 4x4 drivetrains. The pricing for the 2021 Fortuner is as follows:

Petrol

Variants New Price Old Price Difference 4x2 Manual Rs 29.98 lakh Rs 28.66 lakh Rs 1.32 lakh 4x2 Automatic Rs 31.57 lakh Rs 30.25 lakh Rs 1.32 lakh

Diesel

Variants New Price Old Price Difference 4x2 Manual Rs 32.48 lakh Rs 30.67 lakh Rs 1.81 lakh 4x2 Automatic Rs 34.84 lakh Rs 32.53 lakh Rs 2.31 lakh 4x4 Manual Rs 35.14 lakh Rs 32.64 lakh Rs 2.5 lakh 4x4 Automatic Rs 37.43 lakh Rs 34.43 lakh Rs 3 lakh Legender 4x2 Automatic Rs 37.58 lakh

All prices, ex-showroom Delhi

The new Fortuner’s Legender variant gets Lexus-like styling for the bumpers and front fascia while the standard variant features a more subtle update to the front. Overall, the new Fortuner looks sportier and up-to-date with its new headlamps, tail lamps and bumper design. The standard model adds a new dark greyish-black colour shade. The Legender gets quad-LED headlamps, dynamic turn indicators, different 18-inch alloy wheels, and is only offered with the contrast black roof and white body colour.

In terms of features, the facelifted model now comes with a larger 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system that gets connected car tech along with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. It also gets a new 11-speaker JBL sound system. The Legender variant is equipped with ambient lighting, wireless charging and kick-to-open tailgate. The 2021 Fortuner also gets an improved steering system to be lighter/heavier depending on the speed to offer better driving feedback.

Toyota’s flagship offering in India continues to feature premium leather upholstery for its dual-tone interior. The standard model comes with an option of all-black interior or dual-tone featuring tan brown and black. The Legender, on the other hand, gets a sportier black and maroon theme. The front seats are also ventilated now which ups the comfort level. Sadly, there’s still no sunroof on offer with the Fortuner. In terms of safety, the Fortuner continues to be well equipped with seven airbags, hill assist, vehicle stability control, and ISOFIX child seat anchorage. The 4WD variant also gets downhill assist control.

Under the hood, the Fortuner gets both the 2.7-litre petrol and 2.8-litre diesel engines but the latter has been updated for improved performance and NVH levels. The petrol makes 166PS/245Nm, while the diesel is now rated at 204PS/500Nm. Both engines are offered with the choice of manual and 6-speed automatic transmissions but only the diesel gets the option of 4WD which now features electronic differential locking as well. The Legender variant is only being offered with the diesel-automatic 4x2 drivetrain but adds a premium of Rs 2.74 lakh for the styling and added features.

The facelifted Fortuner renews its rivalry with the Ford Endeavour, Mahindra Alturas G4 and MG Gloster in the premium full-size SUV segment.

Read More on : Fortuner on road price