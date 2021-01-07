Skoda’s Hyundai Creta Rival Finally Has A Production-ready Name!

Modified On Jan 07, 2021 06:21 PM By Rohit for Skoda Kushaq

Skoda will enter the compact SUV segment in mid-2021

It was showcased as the VISION IN concept at Auto Expo 2020.

The word ‘Kushaq’ is derived from the Sanskrit word ‘Kushak,’ meaning ‘King’ or ‘Emperor.’

Expected to be powered by two petrol engines: 1.0-litre and 1.5-litre TSI units.

Skoda will reveal the production-spec Kushaq in March.

It is expected to be priced between Rs 10 lakh and Rs 16 lakh (ex-showroom).

Skoda showcased the VISION IN SUV at Auto Expo 2020. While that was the name of the pre-production model, the carmaker has revealed that the production version of the SUV will be called the ‘ Kushaq .’ The word Kushaq originates from the Sanskrit word ‘Kushak’ which means ‘King’ or ‘Emperor.’ Skoda had also trademarked Kliq and Kosmiq, but decided to go with Kushaq.

The production-ready model will be revealed in March and will go on sale by mid-2021. It will be underpinned by Skoda-Volkswagen’s new MQB A0 modular platform, localised for the Indian market. It will share multiple design elements with its concept form including the typical Skoda-like front grille, sleek split LED headlamps, and flared wheel arches.

Also Read: Skoda Rapid To Get A Successor With A New Name In 2021

Under the hood, Skoda will offer the Kushaq with two petrol engines: a 1.0-litre TSI (115PS/200Nm) and a 1.5-litre TSI (150PS/250Nm). While the former will come mated to either a 6-speed MT or torque converter gearbox, the latter is likely to get a 7-speed DSG only.

Skoda is expected to equip the SUV with a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, a touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, panoramic sunroof, and connected car tech.

The Kushaq is expected to be priced from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 16 lakh (ex-showroom). It will go up against the Hyundai Creta , Kia Seltos, Nissan Kicks, Renault Duster, Maruti Suzuki S-Cross, and the upcoming Volkswagen Taigun .

Read More on : Hyundai Creta on road price