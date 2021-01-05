Renault Kiger To Debut On January 28; Set To Rival Vitara Brezza, Sonet, Nexon And More

Published On Jan 05, 2021 05:42 PM By Tarun for Renault Kiger

It will be nearly the same underneath as the Nissan Magnite but with a different design

The Kiger will be unveiled this month and launched by March 2021.

It will be based on the CMFA+ platform used by the Magnite and the Triber.

The made-in-India Magnite recently scored a 4-star rating in the ASEAN NCAP crash tests.

It will be a petrol-only offering with the option of a naturally aspirated and a turbo-petrol engine.

Renault India has confirmed the global unveiling of the Kiger sub-4-metre SUV for January 28. The upcoming SUV will be launched globally but will first enter the Indian market. With the entry of the Kiger, the market will be flooded with as many as 10 sub-compact SUVs!

The Kiger will be based on the CMFA+ platform that also underpins the Triber and the Nissan Magnite. It will share its components, including the engine and transmission options, with the Nissan Magnite. However, it will have a completely different design language, possibly a funkier look Recently, the made-in-India Magnite scored 4-stars in the ASEAN NCAP crash tests and we can expect a similar result for the Kiger.

The Kiger will be a petrol-only offering like the Nissan Magnite. It will get a naturally aspirated three-cylinder 1.0-litre petrol and a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine. The 1.0-litre petrol will be rated at 72PS and 96Nm, while the turbo engine will produce 100PS and up to 160Nm. Transmission options will include a 5-speed manual and a CVT exclusively for the turbo engine. The fuel economy figures are expected to be in the 18-21kmpl range, like the Nissan SUV.

The cabin should borrow its equipment from the Nissan Magnite. It could feature an air purifier, a fully digital instrument cluster, an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment unit, wireless Android Auto and Apple Car Play, cruise control, wireless charging, 360-degree parking camera, and dual front airbags.

Prices are expected to start around Rs 5 lakh and go up to Rs 9 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). The list of rivals will include the Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV300, Kia Sonet and more. With the Triber, Renault offered the most affordable 7-seater car in the country. Even the Duster is the most affordable compact SUV on offer. It should be no different with the Kiger. Seeing the popularity of the Magnite, we are expecting the Renault SUV to also catch the attention of many.