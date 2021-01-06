Tata Gravitas To Be Renamed Tata Safari And Launched This Month!

Modified On Jan 06, 2021 02:34 PM By Tarun for Tata New Safari

The iconic Tata Safari nameplate will make comeback in a modern avatar with a three-row seating configuration

New Tata Safari will be launched towards the end of January.

Earlier it was named Gravitas, but will now be called Safari.

It will get the same 2.0-litre diesel engine with the option of an automatic. A turbo-petrol engine is also on the cards.

AWD will not be available at launch, but Tata will introduce it later if there is a demand.

Bookings to commence shortly.

For all the Tata fans out there, we have some good news! Tata is bringing back the Safari nameplate to production this month, in the form of the Tata Gravitas. We have learned that ‘Gravitas’ was just a codename and the three-row flagship Tata SUV will be named Safari. Seems like a last minute change as we had recently spied the production-spec SUV bearing its original name.

Launched in 1998, the Tata Safari was discontinued just last year. Over its stint of more than 20 years, the Safari has seen a couple of generations and maintained its loyal fan base. In 2012, it received its second-gen upgrade with the name Safari Storme. The 2021 SUV will be the third-gen model for the nameplate.

The Tata Safari will be based on the Harrier but will have slightly larger dimensions. It will be 80mm taller and 63mm longer than the Harrier to accommodate the extra row of seats. It will also have a stepped-up roof to make the second and third rows airier in comparison to the Harrier. The Safari is likely to come in a 6- or 7-seater option.

The Gravitas showcased at Auto Expo 2020 was in a near production-ready form. So, expect the Safari to carry the same styling bits and highlights. Differences from the Harrier will include a stepped-up roof, a larger rear quarter glass, a new C-pillar design, and a flatter boot lid. Cosmetic enhancements could include refreshed front and rear bumpers, a slightly tweaked tail lamp, and a new blue shade.

It will continue with the existing 2.0-litre diesel engine that is good for 170PS and 350Nm. The SUV will come with the option of either a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed torque converter automatic. A 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine is also on the cards and will be introduced later. There will be no 4X4 or AWD available with this Safari. However, in case of a demand, Tata will introduce the drivetrain option.

The interior will be borrowed from the Harrier, however, it will flaunt a lighter dual-tone theme with a black and cream colour scheme. It could get additional features such as front parking sensors, an electronic parking brake, and connected car technology over the Harrier. Other existing features will be carried over from the Harrier itself, including a JBL audio system, semi-digital instrument cluster, an 8.8-inch touchscreen infotainment unit, electrically adjustable driver seat, six airbags, and bi-xenon headlamps.

Currently, the Harrier retails from Rs 13.84 lakh to Rs 20.30 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). Expect the Safari to demand at least a lakh over it. The Safari will primarily compete with the 2021 second-gen Mahindra XUV500 and the MG Hector Plus.