Upcoming VinFast VF7 Spied In India Before Festive Season Launch

The spy shots revealed the rear design of the upcoming electric SUV which show the full-width LED tail lights and the sporty rear diffuser design

The VinFast VF 7 was first showcased at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. The Vietnamese carmaker announced its plans to launch the electric SUV before the festive season. Now, with the VF 7 being spotted on test in India, that suggests its imminent launch in the country. Here is a detailed look at everything revealed through the latest spy shots:

What Could Be Spotted?

The spy shots showcase the rear section of the electric SUV which sports sleek looking wraparound LED tail lights that are neatly joined by the Vinfast logo in the centre.

The indicators are LED lighting strips while the reverse lights are pixel-type LED units that make the EV look very modern and unique.

Although being in heavy camouflage, the rear diffuser design can also be seen, which features two reflector units and a sporty design. A roof-mounted spoiler and a shark fin antenna can also be seen.

While the side profile is only seen partially, keen eyed viewers can spot flush-type door handles and outside rear view mirrors (ORVMs) with the blind spot monitor.

More Details Of The Vinfast VF7

While the front design of the e-SUV is not visible in the spy shots, it will closely resemble the version showcased at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. This includes a round front profile with LED DRLs styled similarly to the LED tail lights, both featuring the VinFast logo at the centre. Positioned below the DRLs are projector LED headlights housed in a black casing, giving the SUV a sharp and distinctive look. The front bumper is designed with patterned honeycomb-style air intake channels that adds to the VF7’s distinctive looks.

Inside, it features dual-tone cabin theme with a 5-seater layout and adjustable headrests for all occupants. The dashboard has a clean, minimalistic design highlighted by a chunky dual-tone 3-spoke steering wheel and a large 12.9-inch touchscreen infotainment system tilted slightly towards the driver. While it does not offer a traditional driver’s display, key information is relayed through a head-up display (HUD). Adding to the premium feel is the soft-touch leatherette padding on the upper dashboard for an upmarket touch.

While VinFast has not yet revealed the feature or safety list for the India-spec model, the international version comes well-equipped. It offers a panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats, an 8-way electrically adjustable driver’s seat, dual-zone automatic climate control, and a 360-degree camera. In terms of safety, it is likely to include multiple airbags, an auto-dimming inside rearview mirror, an electronic parking brake, and a full suite of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

Powertrain Options

The Vietnamese carmaker has said that the VinFast VF7 will be available in two broad trims: Plus FWD and Plus AWD, which come with the same battery pack options, but get varied drivetrain options. Here are the details:

Variant Plus FWD Plus AWD Battery pack 70.8 kWh 70.8 kWh No. of electric motor(s) 1 2 Power 201 PS 354 PS Torque 310 Nm 520 Nm WLTP-claimed range TBA Drivetrain Front-wheel-drive (FWD) All-wheel-drive (AWD) 0-100 kmph 9.5 seconds 5.8 seconds

The claimed range of both the variants are expected to be revealed soon.

Expected Price And Rivals

The VinFast VF7 is expected to be priced at Rs 50 lakh (ex-showroom) and at this price, it will lock horns with the BYD Sealion 7 and Hyundai Ioniq 5.

