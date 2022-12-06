Modified On Dec 06, 2022 04:31 PM By Rohit for Maruti Ciaz

The recall has been announced for all units of these models manufactured between November 2 and 28, 2022

Maruti Suzuki has recalled 9,125 units of the Ciaz, Ertiga, XL6, Brezza and the newly launched Grand Vitara for a possible defect in one of the child parts of shoulder height adjuster assembly of front row seat belts, which in a rare case, may lead to seat belt disassembly. A similar recall has also been announced for the Grand Vitara’s Toyota counterpart, the Urban Cruiser Hyryder.

The carmaker will be recalling all the units of these cars manufactured between November 2 and 28, 2022. Owners of these Maruti models can take their cars to the workshops to have the part inspected, while even the carmaker will be contacting the affected-vehicle owners. If found faulty, the faulty part will be replaced at no cost.

Owners can also check if their vehicle has been recalled by visiting the ‘Imp Customer Info’ section on the Maruti Suzuki Arena website and entering their car’s chassis number (MA3 followed by 14 digit alpha-numeric number).

While Maruti has not specified if the cars are safe to be driven in their current condition, we recommend that you find out if your vehicle falls under the recall. If yes, then do get it inspected at the earliest to keep your vehicle in the pink of health.

