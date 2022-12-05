Published On Dec 05, 2022 12:47 PM By Ansh for Maruti Ciaz

The carmaker’s latest hybrid offering can also be had with some benefits this month

Maximum discount of up to Rs 60,100 is offered on Ciaz.

It’s followed by Ignis with offers of up to Rs 55,100.

Baleno only gets discounts of up to Rs 20,000.

These offers are valid till the end of this year.

All models from the Maruti NEXA lineup, except for the XL6, are being offered with different sets of offers including cash discounts, exchange bonuses and corporate discounts.

These model-wise offers are listed below:

Baleno

Offers Amount Cash Discount Up To Rs 10,000 Exchange Bonus Up To Rs 10,000 Total Benefits Up To Rs 20,000

These offers are present on all manual and CNG variants. There are no offers on its AMT variants.

Its top trim is equipped with segment-leading features like a 360-degree camera and heads-up display.

Maruti retails the Baleno from Rs 6.49 lakh to Rs 9.71 lakh (ex-showroom).

Ciaz

Offers Amount Cash Discount Up To Rs 30,000 Exchange Bonus Up To Rs 25,000 Rural Discount Up To Rs 5,100 Total Benefits Up To Rs 60,100

Ciaz has the highest discount in this list. It is also one of the oldest models here in terms of its last update.

The aforementioned benefits are available on the Ciaz S.

The Delta and Alpha manual variants get a cash discount of Rs 20,000, and the Sigma and Zeta manual variants get Rs 10,000.

The automatic variants also get a cash discount of Rs 10,000.

Exchange and rural benefits are the same for all variants.

The Ciaz is priced between Rs 8.99 lakh to Rs 11.98 lakh (ex-showroom).

Ignis

Offers Amount Cash Discount Up To Rs 35,000 Exchange Bonus Up To Rs 15,000 Rural Discount Up To Rs 5,100 Total Benefits Up To Rs 55,100

Manual variants of the Ignis get a cash discount of up to Rs 35,000. There is no cash discount available on the automatic variants.

Customers can avail an exchange bonus of up to Rs 15,000.

A rural discount of Rs 5,100 is also available.

Prices for the Ignis range from Rs 5.35 lakh to Rs 7.72 lakh (ex-showroom).

Grand Vitara

Offers 5 years/ 1 lakh km warranty Accessories worth Rs 39,000

The strong-hybrid variants of the Grand Vitara can be had with above mentioned benefits that are a part of its introductory package.

There are no cash or exchange discounts on the recently introduced compact SUV.

The Grand Vitara is priced between Rs 10.45 lakh to Rs 19.65 lakh (ex-showroom).

Note:

You can also get a corporate discount of Rs 5,000 on these models, except for the Baleno. Customers can either get a corporate discount or a rural discount, not both.

These offers may differ based on your location and chosen variant. To get all details, we recommend you contact your nearest NEXA dealership.

If you are planning to sell your vehicle after three to four years of use, getting a 2022 model could affect the car’s resale value. We recommend getting a 2023 model in this case.

