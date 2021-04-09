6 Most Popular Cars In Pakistan

Published On Apr 09, 2021 11:58 AM By CarDekho for Maruti Celerio

Most of the cars are sold in India too, however, with different nameplates.

Pakistan sells a humble 2 lakh (approx) cars every year compared to India’s mammoth sales of over 43 lakh units. But, with no homegrown automobile maker, our South Asian neighbour has to primarily rely on imports for its motoring needs. Many car models are common between the two countries, some with different names but similar underpinnings. For example, much like in India, Suzuki enjoys loyalists in Pakistan due to its fuel-efficient and value-for-money cars.

Suzuki Bolan

Price: PKR 11.34 lakh (INR 5.40 lakh)

Another Japanese offering popular in Pakistan is the Suzuki Bolan, known as the Maruti Omni in India. This versatile family vehicle, discontinued here in 2019, is sometimes referred to as a ‘minibus’ in Pakistan due to its roomy interiors that can accommodate large families easily. Like India, Pakistan has many joint families, making the Bolan a popular choice. Suzuki provides the Bolan with a 0.8-litre petrol engine mated to a 4-speed manual gearbox.

Toyota Corolla Altis

Price: PKR 32.20 - 40 lakh (INR 15.34 - 19 lakh)

Surprisingly, the Corolla Altis has been the most admired premium sedan for many years now, even outperforming many mass-market hatchbacks. Although axed from the Toyota India portfolio in 2020, it’s available in Pakistan with two petrol engine options -- a 1.6-litre and a 1.8-litre with choice of MT and AT.

Suzuki Alto

Price: PKR 11.98 - 16.33 lakh (INR 5.69 - 7.75 lakh)

The eighth-generation Alto was introduced recently as a replacement for the ageing Mehran city car. The 660cc Alto, different from the one in India, is currently the bestselling model there. It gets both 5-speed manual and AMT options. Interestingly, Pakistan is the second country, after Japan, to locally manufacture this latest-gen Alto.

Suzuki Cultus

Price: PKR 17.8 - 21.30 lakh (INR 8.45 - 10.11 lakh)

Dubbed the Maruti Celerio in India, the Suzuki Cultus is a premium hatchback in Pakistan, particularly popular among the Pakistani youth. It is available with 5-speed manual and AMT (Automated Manual Transmission) gearbox choices with its 1.0-litre petrol engine. With city traffic an issue in the country, the AMT trim comes as a boon. While an earlier version of the Cultus was the Maruti Esteem minus the boot, the latest is exactly the pre-facelift version of the Maruti Suzuki Celerio.

Honda City

Price: PKR 24.5-28.6 lakhs (INR 11.63 - 13.58 lakh)

Honda City is a favourite in the neighbouring country too. While we recently got the fifth-gen City, Pakistan still has the third-gen model. Thanks to its engine refinement and efficiency, the City, coupled with the Civic, is the most sought-after sedan among Pakistan’s elites. It is available with two engine choices: 1.3-litre and 1.5-litre petrol. Both get 5-speed manual and automatic transmission options.

Suzuki Swift

Price: PKR 20.30 - 22.10 lakh (INR 9.64 - 10.49 lakh)

Loved by all and sundry in India, our favourite Suzuki hatch is popular in Pakistan too. However, it is the first-gen Swift and not the latest one. The engine specs, design, and fuel efficiency remain essentially the same. The Swift there is provided with a 1.3-litre (91PS/114Nm) motor mated to a 5-speed MT and a 4-speed AT.

Special mention

Suzuki Jimny

Price: PKR 44,90,000 (INR 21,61, 072)

This may come as a surprise to many, considering the much-awaited Suzuki Jimny in India has been on sale in Pakistan for many years now. The compact off-road SUV is available as a CBU (Completely Built Unit) there and is equipped with a 1.5-litre engine that produces 102PS and 130Nm, mated to a 5-speed MT. While India still awaits its debut, the Jimny is already due for a facelift in Pakistan. The long-wheelbase version of the SUV has been testing internationally and is expected to be launched in India in 2022.

These aside, Pakistan also has other bestsellers, including the Toyota Fortuner SUV, Suzuki Ravi (Omni-based micro pick-up), Toyota Hilux pick-up, Honda BR-V, and Suzuki Wagon R.

