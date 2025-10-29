6 Cars Shown In Japan Mobility Show 2025 Which Are Either Coming To India Or Are Made-In-India

From flexi fuel and bio gas option based SUVs to exciting electric models, here’s everything from Honda and Maruti’s plate showcased at the Tokyo Motor Show 2025

Honda and Suzuki, the two prominent Japanese carmakers, have showcased multiple models on display at the ongoing Japan Mobility Show 2025. And the good news is that a handful of vehicles showcased at ‘The Land Of Rising Sun’ are headed our way to India. Here’s everything you need to know about all these exciting models:

Honda 0 Alpha

The Honda 0 (Zero) Alpha will mark Honda Cars’ entry into the EV market in India. It is showcased as a near-production-ready compact electric SUV concept and will compete with the likes of the Hyundai Creta Electric, Mahindra BE 6, Tata Curvv EV, MG ZS EV, and VinFast VF6. The Honda EV is expected to retain most of its design from the concept, which, if true, would make it one of the most unique-looking cars on Indian roads. Know more about its drivetrain, platform, design, and launch timeline in detail here.

Honda 0 SUV

The Honda 0 SUV will be another electric SUV from the Japanese marque confirmed for an India launch. However, it will be positioned in the premium SUV space, going up against the Tesla Model Y and Kia EV6. It shares a lot of design similarities with its smaller sibling but features some noticeable tweaks. This Honda SUV is also confirmed with self-driving capabilities. To find out more on this SUV, refer to the linked report above.

Maruti Fronx Flex Fuel Variant

Suzuki has showcased the Fronx Flex Fuel variant, which is ready for up to 85 percent ethanol blend. This highlights the Fronx’s adaptability to support the government’s ongoing ethanol blending initiative, where it has recently rolled out E20 petrol and is expected to increase the ethanol blend in the future. Additionally, the Japanese variant also packs in some additional features, details of which can be found here.

Maruti Victoris CBG

Suzuki’s Victoris CBG (Compressed Biomethane Gas) variant indicates that the carmaker is working on a greener fuel option beyond the already available CNG alternative. In development since 2022, if this variant makes it to production, the Maruti Victoris CBG could open the gateway to a cleaner and more sustainable fuel choice in the future. Curious about which engine it will use and how the fuel is actually generated? Refer to the report linked with the Fronx FFV.

Maruti e Vitara

The Maruti e Vitara isn’t being showcased for the first time. We’ve been waiting for it ever since its first appearance at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo in January 2025. Equipped with two battery options and a long list of features, the e Vitara will mark Maruti’s official entry into the EV space in India. It is now expected to arrive by December 2025 after several delays.

Maruti Jimny Nomade

The Maruti Jimny Nomade is another made-in-India model showcased at the Japan Mobility Show 2025. It is the same Jimny 5-door that is sold in India. The showcased Jimny Nomade continues with the same 1.5-litre petrol engine and has some additional features over the India-spec model like level-2 ADAS and heated front seats.

BONUS - Baby Land Cruiser!

Another highlight of the show, Toyota presented the Land Cruiser FJ concept at the Japan Mobility Show 2025. The model takes inspiration from the earlier FJ Cruiser and is designed as a smaller and more compact version of the Land Cruiser series sitting on the Toyota’s dependable IMV platform. While there is no confirmation on its India arrival, we would really love to have it here as this would make the Land Cruiser nameplate more accessible. Toyota, we hope you are listening!

Let us know, which of these models would you like to see at the earliest here in India.