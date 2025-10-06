2025 Mahindra Thar vs Maruti Jimny: Which Off-roader Should You Bring Home?

With the update, the Thar 3-door has gotten a fresh lease of life but is it enough to take its prime rival – the Maruti Jimny – on paper? We find out

The Mahindra Thar 3-door was recently updated with some minor cosmetic and feature revisions that bring it more in line with the bigger Thar Roxx. While it is a rugged and capable off-roader with a substantial road presence, the Thar does have competition in the form of the Maruti Jimny and even the Force Gurkha. In this story, let’s check out how the new Thar 3-door stacks up against its prime Maruti rival, at least on paper:

Price

Price Range (ex-showroom pan-India) 2025 Mahindra Thar Maruti Jimny Rs 9.99 lakh to Rs 16.99 lakh Rs 12.32 lakh to Rs 14.45 lakh

The Thar 3-door is more affordable at the entry level variant when compared to the corresponding trim of the Maruti off-roader.

That said, the Jimny, which is a 5-door offering, is priced less than the equivalent higher variants of the new Mahindra Thar.

Prices of the Jimny were recently slashed by up to Rs 60,000 following the revised GST norms.

Also Check Out: All Mahindra Cars New Prices After GST Rate Cut: Compare Old vs New Prices Here

Dimensions

Parameter 2025 Mahindra Thar Maruti Jimny Difference Length 3,985 mm 3,985 mm No difference Width 1,820 mm 1,645 mm +175 mm Height 1,850 mm (AXT), 1,855 mm (LXT) 1,720 mm +135 mm Wheelbase 2,450 mm 2,590 mm (-140 mm) Ground Clearance 226 mm 210 mm +16 mm

While both the SUVs are equally long, it’s the Thar 3-door that is wider and taller than the Maruti Jimny, giving it better road presence.

That said, the Jimny – being a 5-seater offering – has a longer wheelbase by 140 mm.

In terms of ground clearance, it’s once again Mahindra’s off-roader that has an advantage of 16 mm.

Off-road Specifications

Parameter 2025 Mahindra Thar Maruti Jimny Difference Approach angle 41.2 degrees 36 degrees +5.2 degrees Breakover angle 26.2 degrees 24 degrees +2.2 degrees Departure angle 36 degrees 46 degrees (-10 degrees) Water wading capacity 650 mm Not available –

The Thar 3-door has a better approach angle for steep climbs, but the Jimny has a better departure angle for sharp descents. That said, both are quite close when it comes to the breakover angle.

While the Thar has a water wading capacity of 650 mm, Maruti hasn’t specified the number for its 5-door off-roader.

Powertrain Options

Specification 2025 Mahindra Thar Maruti Jimny Engine 1.5-litre diesel 2-litre turbo-petrol 2.2-litre diesel 1.5-litre N/A petrol Power 118 PS 152 PS 132 PS 105 PS Torque 300 Nm 300 Nm (MT)/320 Nm (AT) 300 Nm 134 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT 6-speed MT/6-speed AT* 6-speed MT/6-speed AT* 5-speed MT/ 4-speed AT* Drivetrain^ RWD RWD/ 4WD 4WD 4WD

*AT - Torque converter automatic transmission

^RWD - Rear-wheel drive, 4WD - 4-wheel drive

The updated Thar, in this comparison, gets much more powerful engine choices, and it also has a diesel unit on offer, which the Jimny misses out on. Following the launch of the updated Thar 3-door, we have detailed the variant-wise powertrain options on offer.

While the Jimny comes with 4WD as standard, the Thar gets both RWD and 4WD options, although the smaller 1.5-litre diesel engine doesn’t come with the choice of 4WD.

Mahindra offers a 6-speed manual gearbox as standard with the Thar 3-door, while the Jimny gets a 5-speed manual transmission. In terms of automatic choices, the Mahindra SUV has a much superior 6-speed torque converter setup, while it is a 4-speed unit on the Maruti off-roader.

Features

Standout Features 2025 Mahindra Thar Maruti Jimny Exterior Halogen headlights

DRLs

Tailgate-mounted spare wheel

Front fog lamps

Dual-tone bumpers

Side steps

18-inch alloy wheels

LED tail lights Auto-LED headlights with washer

Body coloured door handles

Front LED fog lamps

LED tail lights

15-inch alloy wheels

Tailgate-mounted spare wheel Interior All-black cabin theme

Fabric upholstery

Front sliding armrest

A-pillar entry assist handle All-black cabin theme

Fabric upholstery

Leather-wrapped steering wheel

Flat-folding front seats Comfort and Convenience Manual AC with rear AC vents

Front power windows

Tilt adjustable steering wheel

Height-adjustable driver seat

Keyless entry

Cruise control

Electrically adjustable ORVMs Automatic climate control

All four power windows

Tilt adjustable steering wheel

Push-button start/stop

Cruise control

Electrically adjustable and foldable ORVMs Infotainment 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system

Wireless Android Auto

Wired Apple CarPlay

6-speaker sound system

Steering-mounted audio and calling controls 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system

Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

4-speaker sound system

Steering-mounted audio and calling controls Safety Dual front airbags

Electronic stability program (ESP)

Roll-over mitigation

Hill-hold assist

Hill-descent control

ABS with EBD

ISOFIX child seat mounts

Reversing camera

Rear wiper and washer

3-point seatbelts for rear passengers

Rear defogger Six airbags

ABS with EBD

ESP

Hill-hold assist

Hill-descent control

Reversing camera

ISOFIX child seat mounts

3-point seatbelts for all passengers

Rear wiper and washer

Rear defogger

Both the SUVs get some common touches in the form of LED tail lights, an all-black cabin theme with fabric upholstery, a rear parking camera, and ISOFIX child seat anchorages.

That said, the recently updated Thar has a few advantages such as a bigger 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a height-adjustable driver seat, and a 6-speaker sound system.

On the other hand, Maruti’s off-roader comes with some extra amenities like auto-LED headlights with washer, near-flat reclinable front seats, automatic climate control, wireless Apple CarPlay, push-button start/stop, and six airbags.

We have also done a detailed story on the variant-wise features available with the updated Mahindra Thar 3-door.

Verdict

While the Thar was updated recently with a few design and feature changes, it does still fall behind the Maruti Jimny on some parameters. That said, if you want the typical diesel engine under the hood for your occasional or frequent off-road trips, your only option here is the Mahindra SUV. It comes with a buffet of powertrain choices to help you pick the best one suitable for your needs. With the latest update, Mahindra has given it a fresh lease of life to continue in the market for another few years without any hiccups.

On the other hand, the Maruti Jimny – while being a decently sized 5-door offering – is still nimble on its feet, has a 4WD setup as standard, and is decently equipped for its price. If you want a no-nonsense off-roader with a sweet balance between off-roading and being a city-friendly car, the Jimny does manage to do both.

If you want to check out our detailed drive experience of the Maruti Jimny and the Force Gurkha, you can go through these reviews: