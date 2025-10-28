New Renault Duster To Break Cover In India On January 26, 2026

The Duster, which spearheaded the compact SUV segment back in 2026, will be back in its fourth-gen avatar

Renault India has confirmed that the iconic Duster is all set to make a comeback on January 26, 2026. The iconic nameplate, which began the hotly contested compact SUV segment, will be back in its fourth-gen avatar after production was halted in 2022. It will come in its fourth-gen avatar and will be more modern and feature-loaded than before.

If you’re someone who’s waiting for the Duster eagerly, here’s a quick overview on what to expect:

Renault Duster: Design Overview

The Renault Duster is already on sale in international markets such as Turkey and South Africa. It’s also being sold under the Dacia brand in some markets. It must be noted that the Duster will share its platform with its Nissan sibling, called the Nissan Tekton.

The Duster still maintains its iconic butch and boxy silhouette, but now gets a host of modern design touches. You get a bold-looking front grille with ‘RENAULT’ spelled out boldly, flanked by a pair of LED headlights with Y-motif DRLs. The bumpers look chunky, courtesy of the massive silver skid plate and round fog lamps.

Large wheel arches, chunky body cladding and flared haunches above the wheels define the Duster’s profile. It also has a three-door look, courtesy of the rear door handles, which are mounted on the C-pillar. The Duster also sits on 18-inch alloy wheels, giving it a nice and purposeful stance. A funky set of LED tail lamps and a chunky silver skid plate round off the look.

Step inside, and you’re greeted by a purposeful-looking dashboard design that manages to look modern and rugged at the same time. You get all the design touches found in a modern-day car such as a floating touchscreen infotainment system and a digital driver’s display. We also like the fact that Renault has provided it with physical controls for the climate control.

Renault Duster: Features Onboard

The Duster is coming back to a segment where features are given top priority. Renault has got the basics sorted in this department as the Duster packs a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 7-inch digital driver’s display, automatic climate control, a wireless phone charger, and keyless entry with push button start.

While basics are sorted, it is clear that Renault needs to fill in the blanks with the India-spec Duster. Powered driver’s seat, a panoramic sunroof, branded sound system and ambient lighting are some additions we hope that are added.

On the safety front, you get multiple airbags, ABS with EBD, electronic stability control, front and rear parking sensors, a 360-degree camera and level-2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

Renault Duster: Engine Option

Renault is yet to confirm powertrain options for the India-spec Duster, but the international model comes with three options, detailed specifications of which are as follows:

1-litre LPG 1.3-litre Turbo-petrol Mild-hybrid 1.6-litre Strong Hybrid Power (PS) 100 PS 130 PS 145 PS Torque (Nm) 170 Nm 230 Nm 205 Nm Transmission Option 6-speed manual 6-speed manual e-CVT Drivetrain Front-wheel drive All-wheel drive Front-wheel drive

Renault Duster: Expected Price And Rivals

We expect the upcoming Renault Duster to be priced from around Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom). It will renew its rivalry with the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Grand Vitara / Victoris, VW Taigun, Skoda Kushaq and Honda Elevate.