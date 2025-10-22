4 Made In India Maruti Cars Set To Be Showcased At Japan Mobility Show 2025

The lineup not only features globally known models such as the Maruti Jimny Nomade and Maruti e Vitara, but the Maruti Fronx and the recently launched Maruti Victoris will also be on display

The 2025 edition of the Japan Mobility Show is just around the corner and is scheduled to take place from October 30 to November 9 in Japan’s capital, Tokyo. Suzuki, Japan’s own and one of the most popular automakers, as well as a top-selling brand in India, is set to showcase some made-in-India models at the event. Apart from globally known Suzuki models like Jimny 5-door and e Vitara, the event will also feature models such as Maruti Fronx and the recently launched Maruti Victoris. Let’s have a look at them one by one.

Maruti Jimny 5-door (Jimny Nomade)

The Suzuki Jimny Nomade is essentially a made-in-India, 5-door version of the Maruti Jimny sold in Japan, and it’s set to make its appearance at the 2025 Japan Mobility Show. There’s absolutely no visual difference both inside and out, except for a few features that vary between the India-spec and Japan-spec models The Suzuki Jimny Nomade in Japan also boasts advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) tech, which isn’t offered here. It uses the same engine option as the India-spec model, which is a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine, and gets 4-wheel-drive (4WD) as standard. You can check out more details on the Japan-spec Jimny Nomade by visiting this link.

Maruti e Vitara

Already on sale in the global market, the Maruti e Vitara is another made-in-India product set to be showcased at the 2025 Japan Mobility Show. While its production has already begun at Maruti's Gujarat plant, it’s expected to be launched in India soon. This electric SUV is said to be exported to around 100 countries.

The e Vitara boasts a new design language inside and out, and will be offered with two battery pack options: 49 kWh and 61 kWh. It will offer a claimed driving range of over 500 km. Notably, it has also been crash tested by Euro NCAP receiving a good 4 star safety rating. More details about the e Vitara may be found here.

Maruti Fronx FFV Concept (Flex Fuel Version)

Interestingly, Suzuki is also going to showcase the Fronx, but here’s the catch. It will not be a pure petrol version, instead an FFV (flexible fuel version) concept. As part of its push toward carbon neutrality in the coming years, Suzuki is exploring flex-fuel powertrains capable of running on higher ethanol blends. In India, the Fronx can be had with a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine, a CNG version of the same powertrain, and a 1-litre turbo-petrol engine. For your information, the India-spec Maruti Fronx is already E20 (petrol with 20 percent ethanol blend) compliant.

Maruti Victoris

Already on sale in India since September 2025, the Maruti Victoris will be showcased at the Japan Mobility Show 2025, but with a twist. Interestingly, there will be a new CBG (compressed biomethane gas) version and the existing CNG (compressed natural gas) versions of the Victoris will be displayed at the event. As per Suzuki, it will also showcase a prototype of the vehicle converted to run on CBG/CNG. The automaker will also display a miniature model of its biogas plant established in India in collaboration with various dairy unions. You can check out the launch story of the Maruti Victoris for more details.

These are 4 made in India Maruti cars that are going to make headlines at the Japan Mobility Show 2025, in Tokyo, Japan. Which Japan-spec Suzuki model would you like to witness in our country and why? Share your thoughts in the comments section.