This Is How The New-Gen Toyota Fortuner Interior Could Look Like; Will Borrow Cues From The 2026 Toyota Hilux

The 2026 Toyota Hilux gives us a clue of what the next-gen Toyota Fortuner will be like as they both share the same platform

The 2026 Toyota Hilux was unveiled recently with a major design overhaul both inside and out. Much like its exterior, the interior takes inspiration from the flagship Toyota Land Cruiser, featuring a fresh and modern design. We expect the new-generation Toyota Fortuner to borrow several interior design cues from the 2026 Hilux. Here’s how the Fortuner’s cabin could look, explained in images.

Dashboard

While the cabin theme and colour combinations may vary, the new-gen Fortuner could get the same dashboard layout as seen in the ninth-generation Hilux. It has been divided into two sections, the upright top-spec which integrates the side AC vents, and a protruding section on which the horizontal AC vents and a 12.3-inch touchscreen have been placed. We have explained how the new-gen Hilux, which also gets an all-electric powertrain for the first time, looks inside and out in this story.

Just below the centre AC vents, you can also see controls for dual-zone climate control, while the hazard indicators button has been placed in between the central AC vents. Below that, you also get two Type-C USB ports, a drive mode selector, traction control and hill descent control buttons. Toyota has provided the buttons for the ventilated front seats and electronic parking brake just alongside the gear shift lever. Behind that, there’s also a front centre armrest for the enhanced comfort.

Small Details All important functions are operated using physical buttons or knobs. Great job Toyota!

The new-gen Fortuner could also borrow this new steering wheel, which is a new electrically assisted unit, and get chunky controls for the audio, infotainment, and ADAS (advanced driver assistance systems). There’s also a ‘TOYOTA’ lettering on the horn pad. Behind the steering wheel, a new 12.3-inch digital driver’s display has also been provided that has crisp graphics.

Small Details The steering wheel has been lifted off from the Land Cruiser Prado.

Obviously, the graphic of the Hilux on the digital cluster will be replaced with a Fortuner’s silhouette.

As already offered in the current-gen Fortuner, things like A-pillar mounted grab handle and auto-dimming IRVM (inside rear view mirror) will be retained.

Seats

Front

Unlike in the Hilux, the new Fortuner could get a different colour seat upholstery, however, features like powered and ventilated front seats will be carried over. We hope Toyota retains the ventilated seat option, considering it was removed from the mild-hybrid 4x4 version, which was introduced in India.

Small Details Sunroof still missing here? We expect it to come with new-generation Fortuner

Rear

Things like rear centre armrest, height adjustable headrests, and two Type-C USB charging ports will likely also be provided in the new Fortuner.

Small Details While rear AC vents seem to be a big omission in the Hilux, the Fortuner could get it, considering it’s a family hauler.

Recently, Toyota also showcased the Land Cruiser FJ, one of the smallest iterations of the LC family, at the Japan Mobility Show 2025. Speaking of the Japan Mobility Show, a host of manufacturers also showcased India-relevant and India-bound models.

Expected Powertrain

The new-generation Toyota Fortuner in India will likely come with the same 2.8-litre diesel and 2.7-litre petrol engine choices. The detailed specifications are as follows:

Engine 2.8-litre diesel 2.7-litre petrol Power 204 PS 166 PS Torque Up to 500 Nm 245 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT, 6-speed AT 5-speed MT, 6-speed AT* Drivetrain Rear-wheel drive (RWD) / 4-wheel drive (4WD) Rear-wheel drive (RWD)

AT - Torque converter automatic transmission

On the other hand, the ninth-generation Hilux comes with an all-electric powertrain for the first time. The detailed battery pack specifications are given in the table below:

Battery Pack 59.2 kWh WLTP-claimed range 240 km (approx.) Torque 205 Nm (front axle), 268.6 Nm (rear axle) Drivetrain All-wheel-drive (AWD) Payload Capacity 715 Kg Towing Capacity 1,600 kg

WLTP: Worldwide Harmonised Light Vehicle Test Procedure

The 2026 Hilux continues to get the same 2.8-litre diesel engine with a 48V mild-hybrid setup. Toyota has also confirmed that it will introduce the hydrogen fuel-cell electric version of the Hilux in 2028.

You can also check out the new prices of the current India-spec Toyota Fortuner post the implementation of GST 2.0, in this story.

Expected Price Range And Launch

The new-generation Toyota Fortuner is expected to make its global debut sometime in 2026. It could be priced from Rs 35 lakh (ex-showroom). Take a look at the revised prices of Toyota cars under GST 2.0 here. It will take on the MG Gloster, Jeep Meridian, Skoda Kodiaq, and the upcoming MG Majestor.