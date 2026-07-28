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    2026 Maruti Brezza Base LXI Vs Mid VXI Variant Compared: Is The Base Spec Livable Or Do You Need To Spend More?

    Will you spend an extra lakh for features like automatic climate control and a branded audio system?

    Adarsh
    Adarsh
    Published On Jul 28, 2026 16:41 IST
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    Published OnJul 28, 2026 16:41 IST
    Last Updated OnJul 28, 2026 16:41 IST
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    2026 Brezza LXI vs VXI

    The Maruti Suzuki Brezza facelift was launched recently at an introductory price of Rs 7.40 lakh (ex-showroom). Total variants of the Brezza include LXI, VXI, ZXI and ZXI Plus

    While the base LXI variant offers a decent amount of features and safety equipment, does the mid VXI trim justify the extra Rs 1 lakh asking price? Let’s explore:

    Price

    Engine

    1-litre turbo petrol with mild-hybrid

    1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol with mild-hybrid

    1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol with CNG

    Transmission

    Manual

    Manual

    Automatic

    Manual

    LXI

    Rs 7.40 lakh

    Rs 8.30 lakh

    -

    Rs 9.30 lakh

    VXI

    Rs 8.55 lakh

    Rs 9.26 lakh

    Rs 10.61 lakh

    Rs 9.99 lakh

    *All prices ex-showroom pan India

    • The Brezza turbo petrol is the least expensive engine option available. However, this engine does not come with an automatic gearbox option. 

    • Note that the difference between the engine options is around Rs 1 lakh.

    • The VXI is also pricier than the LXI variant by around Rs 1 lakh on average, but the difference is much lower when comparing CNG variants, at less than Rs 70,000. 

    • Check out our detailed variant-wise powertrain options here.

    Exterior

    Front

    The Brezza has a familiar boxy styling throughout, giving it an SUV stance. Comparing the LXI and VXI variants, the exterior styling is almost identical. The lower two variants get halogen projector headlamps with halogen indicators. However, they miss LED DRLs, fog lamps and front parking sensors, which are available in the higher variants. 

    Maruti Brezza Facelift LXi Front
    2026 Maruti Suzuki Brezza

    The new front styling of the Brezza is refreshed with a handsome look thanks to the boxy design proportions and a new sculpted bumper. The slimmer new trim on the fascia, the narrow triangular fog lamp housing and the silver trim on the lower air dam give the new Brezza its distinct look. 

    Side

    The side profile of the Brezza LXI and VXI are identical as well, apart from one difference. The VXI turbo gets black 16-inch alloy wheels to differentiate itself from the naturally aspirated engine variants. The rest of the design and features are identical to each other. The variants get 16-inch steel wheels with silver wheel covers, a shark-fin antenna and outside rear-view mirrors (ORVM) mounted indicators.

    Maruti Brezza Facelift LXI Side
    2026 Maruti Suzuki Brezza

    The overall design of the two variants carries the typical Brezza design we are familiar with. The blacked-out pillars, the silver detailing on the door cladding and the floating roof design uplift the premium appeal of the new Brezza. The subtle muscular design features over the wheel arches also add to its SUV credentials.

    Rear

    The rear profiles of the variants are also mostly identical, apart from one subtle design difference. The defogger on the rear glass is available on the turbo variant of the LXI and the VXI variant in all its engine options.

    Maruti Brezza Facelift LXI Rear
    2026 Maruti Suzuki Brezza

    Apart from that, both variants get LED tail lamps, Brezza badging on the centre, and the turbo and mild-hybrid badging (respective to the engine) on the corner of the tailgate. 

    Other points to note are the tail spoiler on the top with an integrated stop lamp and the newly designed bumper, which also houses reflectors and the parking sensors.

    Colour Options

    The Brezza is available in seven colour options. The colour options are as follows:

    LXI

    VXI

    Splendid Silver

    Splendid Silver

    Sizzling Red

    Sizzling Red

    Pearl Arctic White

    Pearl Arctic White

    Magma Grey

    Magma Grey

    -

    Bluish Black (VXI turbo only)

    -

    Vivacious Orange

    -

    Lustrous Black

    Check out our detailed variant-wise colour options report here.

    Interior

    The interiors of the Brezza is a familiar place to be in since the basic layout of the Brezza remains mostly the same. The blown and black interior colour theme on both the variants look better than the pre-facelift monotone colour theme.

    Maruti Brezza Facelift LXI Interior
    2026 Maruti Suzuki Brezza

    The Brezza comes standard with creature comforts like rear AC vents, adjustable rear headrests (LXI turbo only). In terms of creature comforts, the VXI trim gets subtle upgrades like a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system on the dashboard and fabric finished door armrest over the LXI variant. However, these variants miss out on a rear center armrest and a headrest for the center passenger.

    Maruti Brezza Facelift LXI Rear Seats
    2026 Maruti Suzuki Brezza

    Overall practicality of the Brezza has not much to complain about thanks to ample storage places in the cabin and legroom inside unless you have tall family members.

    Features

    The LXI variant of the Brezza comes with adequate features and does not intend to woo the customers, in typical Maruti fashion. Having said that, the VXI variant gets additional features over the LXI like a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment display with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, Arkamys-tuned 4-speaker sound system, steering-mounted audio controls, electrically foldable outside rear-view mirrors (ORVM) (turbo only), and fabric-finished door armrests.

    Maruti Brezza Facelift LXI No Infotainment
    2026 Maruti Suzuki Brezza

    Apart from these, the following features are available in both VXI and LXI turbo: height-adjustable driver’s seat, adjustable rear-seat headrests and automatic climate control.

    Interestingly, features like electrically adjustable outside rearview mirror (ORVM), keyless entry, tilt-adjustable steering, one-touch up/down for the driver’s window, and rear AC vents come standard with the Brezza, which is a welcoming update.

    To understand the variant-wise features of the Brezza, click here for the detailed report.

    Safety

    Maruti has packed in a good amount of standard safety features in to make up for the limited feature list, including 6 airbags, ABS with EBD, hill-hold control (HHC), electronic stability control (ESC), rear parking sensors, rear defogger (LXI turbo and VXI), ISOFIX child seat mounts and a seat belt reminder.

    The VXI trim additionally gets a reverse parking camera (turbo only).

    2026 Maruti Suzuki Brezza

    The Brezza has scored 5 stars in the Bharat NCAP crash safety test, which adds to its safety credentials.

    Powertrain Options

    The updated Brezza is offered with three powertrain options: a 1-litre turbo petrol with a manual gearbox, a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol with a 6-speed manual and automatic gearbox options, and a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol with an underbody CNG available with only a manual gearbox. 

    2026 Maruti Suzuki Brezza

    Powertrain specifications are as follows:

    Engine

    1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol with mild-hybrid

    1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol with CNG

    1-litre turbo-petrol with mild-hybrid

    Transmission

    6-speed MT / 6-speed AT

    6-speed MT

    6-speed MT

    Power (PS)

    103 PS

    88 PS

    110 PS

    Torque (Nm)

    139 Nm

    121.5 Nm

    170 Nm

    MT - Manual Transmission / AT - Automatic Transmission (torque converter)

    Maruti Brezza Facelift LXI 6-speed manual
    2026 Maruti Suzuki Brezza

    Click here to check out our detailed variant-wise powertrain explanation story.

    Rivals

    With the launch of the 2026 Brezza facelift, Maruti has stepped up its game against the likes of the Tata Nexon, Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Mahindra XUV 3XO, Skoda Kylaq, Nissan Magnite, Renault Kiger, and the Kia Syros.

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    2026 Maruti Brezza Base LXI Vs Mid VXI Variant Compared: Is The Base Spec Livable Or Do You Need To Spend More?
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