2026 Maruti Brezza Base LXI Vs Mid VXI Variant Compared: Is The Base Spec Livable Or Do You Need To Spend More?

The Maruti Suzuki Brezza facelift was launched recently at an introductory price of Rs 7.40 lakh (ex-showroom). Total variants of the Brezza include LXI, VXI, ZXI and ZXI Plus.

While the base LXI variant offers a decent amount of features and safety equipment, does the mid VXI trim justify the extra Rs 1 lakh asking price? Let’s explore:

Price

Engine 1-litre turbo petrol with mild-hybrid 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol with mild-hybrid 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol with CNG Transmission Manual Manual Automatic Manual LXI Rs 7.40 lakh Rs 8.30 lakh - Rs 9.30 lakh VXI Rs 8.55 lakh Rs 9.26 lakh Rs 10.61 lakh Rs 9.99 lakh

*All prices ex-showroom pan India

The Brezza turbo petrol is the least expensive engine option available. However, this engine does not come with an automatic gearbox option.

Note that the difference between the engine options is around Rs 1 lakh.

The VXI is also pricier than the LXI variant by around Rs 1 lakh on average, but the difference is much lower when comparing CNG variants, at less than Rs 70,000.

Check out our detailed variant-wise powertrain options here.

Exterior

Front

The Brezza has a familiar boxy styling throughout, giving it an SUV stance. Comparing the LXI and VXI variants, the exterior styling is almost identical. The lower two variants get halogen projector headlamps with halogen indicators. However, they miss LED DRLs, fog lamps and front parking sensors, which are available in the higher variants.

The new front styling of the Brezza is refreshed with a handsome look thanks to the boxy design proportions and a new sculpted bumper. The slimmer new trim on the fascia, the narrow triangular fog lamp housing and the silver trim on the lower air dam give the new Brezza its distinct look.

Side

The side profile of the Brezza LXI and VXI are identical as well, apart from one difference. The VXI turbo gets black 16-inch alloy wheels to differentiate itself from the naturally aspirated engine variants. The rest of the design and features are identical to each other. The variants get 16-inch steel wheels with silver wheel covers, a shark-fin antenna and outside rear-view mirrors (ORVM) mounted indicators.

The overall design of the two variants carries the typical Brezza design we are familiar with. The blacked-out pillars, the silver detailing on the door cladding and the floating roof design uplift the premium appeal of the new Brezza. The subtle muscular design features over the wheel arches also add to its SUV credentials.

Rear

The rear profiles of the variants are also mostly identical, apart from one subtle design difference. The defogger on the rear glass is available on the turbo variant of the LXI and the VXI variant in all its engine options.

Apart from that, both variants get LED tail lamps, Brezza badging on the centre, and the turbo and mild-hybrid badging (respective to the engine) on the corner of the tailgate.

Other points to note are the tail spoiler on the top with an integrated stop lamp and the newly designed bumper, which also houses reflectors and the parking sensors.

Colour Options

The Brezza is available in seven colour options. The colour options are as follows:

LXI VXI Splendid Silver Splendid Silver Sizzling Red Sizzling Red Pearl Arctic White Pearl Arctic White Magma Grey Magma Grey - Bluish Black (VXI turbo only) - Vivacious Orange - Lustrous Black

Check out our detailed variant-wise colour options report here.

Interior

The interiors of the Brezza is a familiar place to be in since the basic layout of the Brezza remains mostly the same. The blown and black interior colour theme on both the variants look better than the pre-facelift monotone colour theme.

The Brezza comes standard with creature comforts like rear AC vents, adjustable rear headrests (LXI turbo only). In terms of creature comforts, the VXI trim gets subtle upgrades like a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system on the dashboard and fabric finished door armrest over the LXI variant. However, these variants miss out on a rear center armrest and a headrest for the center passenger.

Overall practicality of the Brezza has not much to complain about thanks to ample storage places in the cabin and legroom inside unless you have tall family members.

Features

The LXI variant of the Brezza comes with adequate features and does not intend to woo the customers, in typical Maruti fashion. Having said that, the VXI variant gets additional features over the LXI like a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment display with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, Arkamys-tuned 4-speaker sound system, steering-mounted audio controls, electrically foldable outside rear-view mirrors (ORVM) (turbo only), and fabric-finished door armrests.

Apart from these, the following features are available in both VXI and LXI turbo: height-adjustable driver’s seat, adjustable rear-seat headrests and automatic climate control.

Interestingly, features like electrically adjustable outside rearview mirror (ORVM), keyless entry, tilt-adjustable steering, one-touch up/down for the driver’s window, and rear AC vents come standard with the Brezza, which is a welcoming update.

To understand the variant-wise features of the Brezza, click here for the detailed report.

Safety

Maruti has packed in a good amount of standard safety features in to make up for the limited feature list, including 6 airbags, ABS with EBD, hill-hold control (HHC), electronic stability control (ESC), rear parking sensors, rear defogger (LXI turbo and VXI), ISOFIX child seat mounts and a seat belt reminder.

The VXI trim additionally gets a reverse parking camera (turbo only).

The Brezza has scored 5 stars in the Bharat NCAP crash safety test, which adds to its safety credentials.

Powertrain Options

The updated Brezza is offered with three powertrain options: a 1-litre turbo petrol with a manual gearbox, a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol with a 6-speed manual and automatic gearbox options, and a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol with an underbody CNG available with only a manual gearbox.

Powertrain specifications are as follows:

Engine 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol with mild-hybrid 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol with CNG 1-litre turbo-petrol with mild-hybrid Transmission 6-speed MT / 6-speed AT 6-speed MT 6-speed MT Power (PS) 103 PS 88 PS 110 PS Torque (Nm) 139 Nm 121.5 Nm 170 Nm

MT - Manual Transmission / AT - Automatic Transmission (torque converter)

Click here to check out our detailed variant-wise powertrain explanation story.

Rivals

With the launch of the 2026 Brezza facelift, Maruti has stepped up its game against the likes of the Tata Nexon, Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Mahindra XUV 3XO, Skoda Kylaq, Nissan Magnite, Renault Kiger, and the Kia Syros.