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    2027 Hyundai i20 Design LEAKED: Check Out Its Exterior And Interior

    The new i20 sports a completely different look from its current version

    Published On Jun 12, 2026 01:51 PM By Ved

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    Hyundai i20 Leaked

    Hyundai’s i20 is the pioneer of the premium hatchback segment in India, and the carmaker is now looking to introduce an all-new generation of it soon. Ahead of its global debut in the coming weeks, it has now been leaked online, sparking debates about a radical design shift and a futuristic interior. Let’s take a look at what we see:

    What Can Be Seen?

    Exterior

    While Hyundai has been teasing the new i20 in various markets, these images give us our first impression of the new generation. It now gets a completely new design and seems to have gotten bigger with sharper edges. 

    Upfront, you get to see connected LED headlamps and a flatter nose compared to the drooping profile of the existing car. You also have a busier bumper with chunky cladding and large air dams to build character.

    Hyundai i20 Leaked

    Towards the side, it now has a boxier stance with black cladding that gives it a substantial look. You also have large dual-tone alloy wheels, a sharkfin antenna, pull-type body-coloured door handles and a unique windowline that sharply rakes up towards the rear. 

    Hyundai i20 Leaked

    The rear-end is characterised by a sleek connected LED taillamp cluster, a sculpted tailgate and thick cladding over the bumper along with a faux diffuser.

    Hyundai i20 Leaked

    There’s a catch…

    The 2027 i20 may have various versions based on the markets, and it is possible that the Indian version could look and feel different compared to the global version seen in these leaks.

    Interior

    Inside, these images show a futuristic interior that is totally different from any Hyundai we have seen till now. The highlight of the design is a curved dual-screen setup encompassing the digital instrument cluster and the touchscreen infotainment system. You will be glad to find plentiful physical knobs and controls at the centre console, which is definitely more convenient to use.

    Hyundai i20 Leaked

    The centre console now features slim vertical AC vents, alongside touch-based climate controls and charging ports. Notably, the car spied features the latest flat-bottom steering wheel that we have also seen in recent models in India like the Venue and Verna.

    Hyundai i20 Leaked
    Hyundai i20 Leaked

    Multiple cabin themes are speculated to be offered, although the leaks show a dual-tone beige and grey combination with a variety of textures including piano black trim and soft-touch material on the door pads.

    Other Details

    Details on the equipment list are sparse as of now, although the global version could see equipment such as dual 12.3-inch screens for the instrument cluster and touchscreen infotainment, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, dual-zone climate control, multiple wireless phone chargers, ventilated and heated front seats and a single-pane electric sunroof. 

    For safety, it is likely to feature multiple airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), hill hold assist, 360-degree camera, front and rear parking sensors, all-wheel disc brakes and an electronic parking brake with auto-hold (EPB). However, which of these features will make it to India is not known.

    Powertrain

    Depending on the market, Hyundai may choose different powertrain combinations for the i20. For India, though, we could see the 1.2-litre petrol engine with manual and CVT gearbox options continuing. There is also a possibility of a sportier N-Line version with the 1-litre turbo-petrol motor as offered in the current car. Here are the specifications of these powertrains:

    Engine

    1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol

    1-litre turbo-petrol

    Power

    83 PS (MT) / 88 PS (CVT)

    120 PS

    Torque

    114 Nm

    172 Nm

    Transmission

    5-speed MT/CVT

    6-speed MT/7-speed DCT

    MT- Manual Transmission, CVT- Continuously Variable Transmission (automatic), DCT- Dual Clutch Transmission (automatic)

    Launch Date, Expected Price & Rivals

    Exact launch timelines for the new Hyundai i20 are yet to be revealed. We could see it reaching our shores by mid 2027. It is expected to be priced from Rs 8 lakh (ex-showroom).

    Hyundai i20 Leaked

    The Hyundai i20 competes with the Maruti Baleno, Tata Altroz and Toyota Glanza.

    Image Source- Internet

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